FEDERAL PROSPECTS HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times Central

East Division

Team;W;L;OTW;OTL;Pts

x-Elmira;29;13;3;3;96

x-Danbury;29;12;2;3;94

x-Watertown;22;20;3;2;74

Mentor;15;30;0;3;48

Delaware;11;32;1;1;36

West Division

Team;W;L;OTW;OTL;Pts

x-Carolina;33;6;2;5;108

x-Port Huron;28;14;4;0;92

x-Danville;24;18;2;3;79

x-Columbus;18;21;6;1;67

Battle Creek;1;45;0;2;5

x-clinched playoff berth

Saturday, March 7

Carolina 7, Columbus 5

Danbury 4, Danville 3

Port Huron 8, Watertown 6

Delaware 7, Battle Creek 6, OT

Sunday, March 8

Port Huron 6, Battle Creek 4

Mentor 6, Delaware 5

Carolina 9, Columbus 3

Thursday, March 12

Elmira 4, Watertown 3

 

Tags

Recommended for you