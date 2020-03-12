FEDERAL PROSPECTS HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times Central
East Division
Team;W;L;OTW;OTL;Pts
x-Elmira;29;13;3;3;96
x-Danbury;29;12;2;3;94
x-Watertown;22;20;3;2;74
Mentor;15;30;0;3;48
Delaware;11;32;1;1;36
West Division
Team;W;L;OTW;OTL;Pts
x-Carolina;33;6;2;5;108
x-Port Huron;28;14;4;0;92
x-Danville;24;18;2;3;79
x-Columbus;18;21;6;1;67
Battle Creek;1;45;0;2;5
x-clinched playoff berth
Saturday, March 7
Carolina 7, Columbus 5
Danbury 4, Danville 3
Port Huron 8, Watertown 6
Delaware 7, Battle Creek 6, OT
Sunday, March 8
Port Huron 6, Battle Creek 4
Mentor 6, Delaware 5
Carolina 9, Columbus 3
Thursday, March 12
Elmira 4, Watertown 3
