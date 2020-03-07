FEDERAL PROSPECTS HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times Central
East Division
Team;W;L;OTW;OTL;Pts
x-Danbury;29;12;2;3;94
x-Elmira;28;13;3;3;93
x-Watertown;22;19;3;2;74
Mentor;14;30;0;3;45
Delaware;11;31;1;1;36
West Division
Team;W;L;OTW;OTL;Pts
x-Carolina;32;6;2;5;105
x-Port Huron;27;14;4;0;89
x-Danville;24;18;2;3;79
x-Columbus;18;20;6;1;67
Battle Creek;1;44;0;2;5
x-clinched playoff berth
Sunday, March 1
Delaware 4, Battle Creek 1
Columbus 5, Danbury 3
Danville 7, Mentor 2
Thursday, March 5
Elmira 4, Mentor 1
Friday, March 6
Elmira 10, Mentor 3
Danville 5, Danbury 4
Port Huron 6, Watertown 4
Columbus 3, Carolina 2, SO
Delaware 7, Battle Creek 1
Saturday, March 7
Carolina 7, Columbus 5
Danbury 4, Danville 3
Port Huron 8, Watertown 6
Delaware 7, Battle Creek 6, OT
Sunday, March 8
Port Huron at Battle Creek, 11:35 a.m.
Delaware at Mentor, 2:30 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 3 p.m.
Thursday, March 12
Watertown at Elmira, 6:05 p.m.
Friday, March 13
Watertown at Danbury, 6 p.m.
Mentor at Delaware, 6:05 p.m.
Battle Creek at Elmira, 6:05 p.m.
Carolina at Port Huron, 6:30 p.m.
Columbus at Danville, 7:05 p.m.
