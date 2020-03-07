FEDERAL PROSPECTS HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times Central

East Division

Team;W;L;OTW;OTL;Pts

x-Danbury;29;12;2;3;94

x-Elmira;28;13;3;3;93

x-Watertown;22;19;3;2;74

Mentor;14;30;0;3;45

Delaware;11;31;1;1;36

West Division

Team;W;L;OTW;OTL;Pts

x-Carolina;32;6;2;5;105

x-Port Huron;27;14;4;0;89

x-Danville;24;18;2;3;79

x-Columbus;18;20;6;1;67

Battle Creek;1;44;0;2;5

x-clinched playoff berth

Sunday, March 1

Delaware 4, Battle Creek 1

Columbus 5, Danbury 3

Danville 7, Mentor 2

Thursday, March 5

Elmira 4, Mentor 1

Friday, March 6

Elmira 10, Mentor 3

Danville 5, Danbury 4

Port Huron 6, Watertown 4

Columbus 3, Carolina 2, SO

Delaware 7, Battle Creek 1 

Saturday, March 7

Carolina 7, Columbus 5

Danbury 4, Danville 3

Port Huron 8, Watertown 6

Delaware 7, Battle Creek 6, OT

Sunday, March 8

Port Huron at Battle Creek, 11:35 a.m.

Delaware at Mentor, 2:30 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 3 p.m.

Thursday, March 12

Watertown at Elmira, 6:05 p.m.

Friday, March 13

Watertown at Danbury, 6 p.m.

Mentor at Delaware, 6:05 p.m.

Battle Creek at Elmira, 6:05 p.m.

Carolina at Port Huron, 6:30 p.m.

Columbus at Danville, 7:05 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you