INDIANAPOLIS – Purdue coach Matt Painter was initially unaware when asked about being the only team from the Hoosier state in this year’s all-Indiana NCAA Tournament.
“I didn’t know that,” Painter said. “(It’s) just having pride of being in the tournament. It’s hard. A lot of people just look at it, fans look at it that way, like, why aren’t we in the tournament, but it’s hard. It’s very, very competitive. It’s difficult.”
Purdue earned the fourth seed in the South Region, where it will open play against No. 13 seed North Texas on Friday. Painter doesn’t know much about the personnel of the Mean Green, but he has high respect for coach Grant McCasland.
North Texas earned an automatic big by winning the Conference USA Tournament. McCasland, a former Baylor assistant and Arkansas State head coach, is 78-50 in four seasons at UNT.
North Texas (17-9) has four players averaging double figures, led by guard Javion Hamlet, who averaged 14.8 points while shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.
“You do your best just getting intel and finding out about them,” Painter said. “I know about him as a coach as he’s a very good coach. Guys are going to play hard. Guys are going to defend. I promise you that. He’ll have those guys ready, and they won’t beat themselves.”
Purdue is coming off an 87-78 overtime loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten tournament. Communication problems on defense were costly for the Boilermakers in the first half, as Purdue fell behind by 18 points before rallying back to force overtime.
Purdue (18-9) will make its 12th NCAA Tournament in 16 seasons under Painter, who will look to draw from his own experiences with a younger team. In 2019, led by All-American guard Carsen Edwards, Purdue made a run to the Elite Eight before falling to eventual national champion Virginia in overtime.
Only three players – forward Trevion Williams, guard Sasha Stefanovic and forward Aaron Wheeler — remain from that Elite Eight team. None of them were starters.
“You can’t beat yourself,” Painter said. “You’ve got to be able to rebound, take care of the basketball. Those things are more important. When you have a lot of guys who haven’t been in the tournament yet, you know there’s going to be a lot of anxiousness to get out there and play. You just have to keep your emotions in check and do what you did all year.”
The bracket in the South Region sets up well for Purdue, with fifth-seed Villanova and 12th-seed Winthrop on the other side. Villanova is hobbling into the tournament, with point guard Collin Gillispie out for the year with a torn ACL and fellow guard Justin Moore dealing with a significant ankle sprain.
