VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Fountain Central sophomore Lukas Miller struck out 13 Bethesda Christian batters on his way to a five-inning no-hitter on Tuesday afternoon.
Miller, who walked one batter and hit three others, didn't have a ball hit out of the infield against him as the only two Patriot batters to make contact were Frank Slover with a groundout to Miller and Reed Ferguson with a line out to first baseman Luke Foxworthy.
Fountain Central got all the offense it would need in the first inning as AJ Hall, who went 3-for-3, and Michael Geller had back-to-back two-out RBI singles.
The Mustangs (12-13 overall) added four more runs in the second with C.J. Yager, who was 3-for-3 with two runs scored, delivering an RBI double. He would add an RBI single in the fourth inning.
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 10, Bethesda Christian 0
Bethesda Christian; 000; 00; —; 0; 0; 5
Fountain Central; 240; 22; —; 10; 10; 0
WP — Lukas Miller. LP — Sam Stanczykiewicz. Two or more hits — FC: C.J. Yager 3, AJ Hall 3. 2B — FC: Yager, Colton Robinson. RBIs — FC: Yager 2, Hall 2, Carson Eberly, Owen Acton, Luke Foxworthy, Michael Geller, Cole Garbison.
Records — Fountain Central 12-13 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.