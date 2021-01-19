VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Jason Matthews and Willie Frazee each recorded a pair of pins to lead Fountain Central to wins over Benton Central (36-18) and Crawfordsville (36-24) on Tuesday night.
Matthews wrestling at 132 pounds needed just 1 minute and 48 seconds to get his two falls, while Willie Frazee got his two pins in 5:42.
Other wrestlers that went 2-0 for the Mustangs were Waylon Frazee (120), Michael Strawhorn (138), Jordan Melvin (160), Steven Romero (195) and Matthew Alexander (220).
Waylon Frazee and Strawhorn got a pins in the win over Benton Central to go along with forfeits against Crawfordsville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.