MONTEZUMA, Ind. — Fountain Central junior Jerzi Hershberger had a game-high 12 assists to go along with 8 points as the Mustangs capped the regular season with a 52-11 victory over the Riverton Parke Panthers.
The benefactors of Hershberger's exploits were junior Larissa Bowes, senior Gracie Foxworthy and senior Dakota Borman. That trio combined for 40 points with Bowers leading the way with 16, Foxworthy had 14 and Borman chipped in with 10.
Fountain Central improved to 13-6 overall and 4-3 in the Wabash River Conference with the victory and the Mustangs, winners of eight of their final nine games, will play the Seeger Patriots on Tuesday in the IHSAA Class 2A sectional at Fountain Central.
