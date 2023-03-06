VEEDERSBURG, Ind. – The Fountain Central Mustangs hosted Rossville in the 1A Sectional 54 championship game and came away with a 44-40 victory.
It was one of those games where Fountain Central (22-4) had a height advantage and Rossville (12-13) had the edge in quickness.
In the long run, according to Rossville coach Cory Dunn, quickness wore down and his players made a few late mistakes that hurt them.
Rossville opened the game with a three-pointer but Will Harmon came right back with a lay-up and Luke Foxworthy made two free throws to put the Mustangs back on top.
Fountain Central would get only two more points – free throws by Isaac Gayler – in the period and trailed 9-6 after one.
In that period, Harmon picked up his second foul and went to the bench.
“I spent most of the half sitting, but other guys came in and did their jobs,” he said.
Rossville made a pair of treys in the second quarter, but Mason Larkin and Gayler attacked the basket for the Mustangs and Foxworthy hit a late three to give the hosts a 19-15 lead at the half.
The Hornets continued to hit from the outside as they made two more three-pointers in the third quarter to take a 21-18 lead, but Koby Wolf and Foxworthy helped the hosts regain the lead.
A prayer sent up by Rossville at the horn went in and the Hornets led 29-28 after three.
The fourth quarter was the most entertaining of the day as Fountain Central looked as if they would pull away, going up seven with 90 seconds gone, but Rossville came right back to cut the margin to three.
Free throws by Foxworthy pushed the lead back up to five and then Harmon scored four more, but Rossville again came back, hitting two threes to return the margin to three.
Down three with 50 seconds left, Rossville fouled Harmon and the junior made enough free throws to put the game away 44-40.
Fountain Central head coach Greg Dean said his team won because they just kept battling, even when they fell behind, taking the attitude that as long as there is time on the clock, there is a chance to win.
With the victory, the Mustangs move on to the Frankfort Regional where they will face Liberty Christian (15-9) who won the Tri-Central Sectional.
In the first game of the morning, Fountain Central defeated North Vermillion 58-44, a margin that was not indicative of the closeness of the contest.
The game started as if it might be a runaway for the Mustangs as they got a pair of treys from Foxworthy and two deuces from Gayler for a 10-0 lead.
Jerome White made a free throw to get the Falcons on the board, but Foxworthy and Gayler hit three more shots for a 16-1 lead before Atticus Blank and Matthew Dawson scored to make it 16-6 after one quarter.
Larkin hit a three-pointer to open the second period for the Mustangs and Harmon added a steal and lay-up but then the visitors made a run.
Cody Tryon made a trey, Teegan Dowers a runner, Tryon a lay-up and then Owen Edwards a jumper to pull the Falcons with six at 21-15 with just three minutes gone in the period.
After a couple minutes when neither team could score, Tryon hit a three-pointer to pull the Falcons within three and it could have been closer but the team then missed the front-end of two one-and-ones.
The teams traded points and it was 23-20 at the intermission.
Fountain Central pushed their lead up by ten in the next five minutes as they got a pair of treys from Wolf along with points from Larkin and others for a 38-25 score.
The Falcons tried to close the gap, but trailed 42-31 after three quarters.
Edwards opened the fourth quarter with a pair of treys for the Falcons and Dowers added a runner to pull North Vermillion within 4 at 43-39 with 5:11 to go.
Fountain Central ran off eight points in a row, but a trey from Noah Scott plus some free throws to pull the team within six.
Trying to trade free throws for baskets, the Falcons fouled Harmon who made eight in a row to make the final score 58-44.
“The team executed the game plan to perfection,” Cody Wright, the Falcon head coach said. “We slowed down Harmon and let others shoot.
Unfortunately, those others hit shots they don’t usually make.” He closed by saying, “We’ve been close in a lot of games this year and this was another one. We’ll get to work over the summer and hope to do better next season.”
