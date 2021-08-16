VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central volleyball team has lost the first two games of its season.
The Mustangs lost to South Newton 25-8, 25-5, 25-8 on Monday. Hayleigh Elkins had 11 digs and Jerzi Hershberger had seven digs.
Fountain Central started the season on Saturday with a 3-2 loss to Tri-County. Chloe Golia had nine kills, while Maddie Medley had seven kills and Kendra Earlywine had six kills. Lillie Fishero had 26 assists, four kills and four aces, while Hershberger had 26 digs and Elkins had 18 digs.
The Mustangs will try for their first win of the season on Wednesday against the Indiana School for the Deaf.
