ROACHDALE, Ind. — The Fountain Central volleyball team lost on Tuesday to North Putnam 25-11, 25-16, 25-14 in the regular season finale.
The Mustangs will now get ready for sectional play on Oct. 15 against Clinton Prairie.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Eleanor J. Bell, 90, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Hawthorne Inn in Danville, IL. She was born on December 29, 1929. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends. A Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center i…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.