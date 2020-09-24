CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Fountain Central volleyball team lost their final match before the Bi-County Tournament on Thursday, losing to Crawfordsville 25-6, 25-13, 25-13.
Larissa Bowers and Chloe Golia each had six kills for the Mustangs while Trinity Lindquist and Lillie Fishero each had eight assists, Marley Massey had 17 digs and Jerzi Hershberger-Simmons had 14 digs.
The Mustangs will play in the Bi-County Tournament on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.