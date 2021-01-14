VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Senior night for the Fountain Central girls team was one to remember for the three seniors on the team.
Grace Foxworthy, Dakota Borman and Marley Massey each contributed majorly as the Mustangs beat North Putnam 57-38.
Borman had 17 points, eight rebounds and six steals for Fountain Central, who was actually down 24-11 after the first quarter before outscoring North Putnam 36-9 in the second and third quarters. Foxworthy and Larissa Bowers each had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Kacey Kirkpatrick had eight rebounds and five points and Jerzi Hershberger had seven assists and seven points.
The Mustangs are 11-5 overall and will play next Thursday against Parke Heritage.
