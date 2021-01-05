VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls team outscored Western Boone 27-18 in the second half of a 49-37 win.
Dakota Borman had 17 points to lead the Mustangs while Gracie Foxworthy had 11 points, Jerzi Hershberger had 10 points, Kacey Kirkpatrick had seven points and 11 rebounds off the bench and Larissa Bowers had four points. Borman and Marley Massey combined for 16 steals.
The Mustangs will play Clinton Central on Wednesday.
