FRANKFORT, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls basketball team had a good start and a great ending on Tuesday.
But it was the middle quarters that doomed them as they lost to Clinton Prairie 58-28.
Dakota Borman had 10 points for the Mustangs — who was only down 14-6 after the first quarter, but was outscored 26-8 in the second and third quarters — and Jerzi Hershberger added nine points.
The Mustangs will travel to North Montgomery on Saturday.
