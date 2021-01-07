VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — In their third game in three days, the Fountain Central girls basketball team still found enough energy.
The Mustangs outscored the Indiana School of the Deaf 24-7 in the second half for a 39-23 win.
Dakota Borman had 14 points with eight steals for Fountain Central, while Jerzi Hershberger and Larissa Bowers each had eight points, Gracie Foxworthy had six points and Marley Massey had five assists, four steals and seven rebounds.
The Mustangs are 8-5 and will take a break on Friday before finishing the week against South Newton on Saturday.
