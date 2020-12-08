VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — With a strong first quarter, the Fountain Central girls basketball team found a way to beat Crawfordsville 35-32 on Tuesday.
Dakota Borman had 15 points, eight steals and seven rebounds for the Mustangs, who had a 14-4 first period lead, while Larrissa Bowers had 13 rebounds and Jerzi Hershberger had seven points, five assists and three steals.
The Mustangs even their record to 2-2 and will host North Vermillion on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.