CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Larissa Bowers and Dakota Borman each scored 14 points as the Fountain Central Mustangs defeated the North Montgomery Chargers 44-25 in a prep girls basketball game on Saturday.
In addition to the 28 points from Bowers and Borman, the duo also combined for 14 rebounds with Borman getting eight and Bowers had six.
Also contributing to the first victory of the season for the Mustangs (1-2) was the 11 steals from Marley Massey and Jerzi Hershberger.
Up next for Fountain Central is a Wabash River Conference contest against Seeger on Tuesday.
