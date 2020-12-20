FC Mustang logo

VEDERSBURG, Ind. — Senior Andrew Shabi scored a team-high 16 points to lead the Fountain Central Mustangs to a 48-46 victory over the Western Boone Stars on Saturday night.

Shabi had nine of his team's 11 points in the fourth quarter as Fountain Central improved to 3-1 on the season.

The Mustangs, who got scoring from all 10 of their players that played, also got 8 points from junior Imanol Barradas.

Fountain Central will host Clinton Central on Tuesday.

