VEDERSBURG, Ind. — Senior Andrew Shabi scored a team-high 16 points to lead the Fountain Central Mustangs to a 48-46 victory over the Western Boone Stars on Saturday night.
Shabi had nine of his team's 11 points in the fourth quarter as Fountain Central improved to 3-1 on the season.
The Mustangs, who got scoring from all 10 of their players that played, also got 8 points from junior Imanol Barradas.
Fountain Central will host Clinton Central on Tuesday.
