VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central Mustangs and coach Ryan Hall are not even thinking about last year.
They are leaving that topic of conversation to the media and the fans.
“This team is better because of the work that we have done in the offseason and experience that we gained a year ago,’’ said Hall as Fountain Central went 0-10 a year ago. “No one has seen our practices. No one comes and watches us in the weight room. So, no one knows what we are doing every day to get better.
“As long as we keep working and keeping believing in each other, we know that last year does not reflect on this program.’’
Hall acknowledged the biggest issue a year ago for the Mustangs was experience.
“Back in 2018, we had a big senior group and that group basically played every down,’’ he said. “Our younger kids really never stepped on the field, so lat year was their first time.’’
And while this year’s roster has 11 freshmen and sophomores with 11 junior and seniors, Hall points out that Fountain Central graduated only one starter.
“We are not as young as we were last year,’’ he said. “We pretty much had a JV team playing varsity game last year.
“Those guys will now know how to play on Friday nights and that’s a big thing in high school football.’’
Fountain Central senior Seth Gayler is back at the quarterback position after starting the second half of last year along with junior running back Austin Pickett and receivers Luke Adams and Layne Lynch is good starting point for the offensive skilled positions. And up front, the Mustang have four returning starers including a three-year starter in Cole Kirkpatrick.
“I don’t think we are going to have that deer in the headlights look in our eyes on Friday nights this year,’’ said Hall, who is also excited about 6-foot-2, 190-pound freshman running back Owen Acton. “He is a big, fast kid.’’
Hall added that Fountain Central is also making some changes in both their offensive and defensive scheme.
Defensively, the third-year coach of the Mustangs is going back to his old ways.
“We are going to be blitzing and being very aggressive on defense,’’ said Hall, who admitted that did a lot of reflecting after the 2019 campaign. “I don’t know why I got away from that, but we going back to what my teams have always done.
“We are a quicker and faster team, so blitzing a lot of defense should be a good way to go.’’
Hall also believes the experience gained last year will also help his team play faster.
“We were really hesitant because of our youth and inexperience,’’ he said. “I really like the way that our guys are responding this year. We are just reacting on the field instead of thinking about what we are supposed to do and that’s a fun way to play football.’’
This season will also be very unique for Fountain Central and the rest of the teams in Indiana.
“We want to practice and play as hard as we can every day,’’ Hall said. “With the coronavirus pandemic, we don’t how long we are going to get this opportunity to play.
“So, we have stressed to our guys to cherish every moment that we have on the football field.’’
Additionally, the Fountain Central schedule has been adjusted to accommodate the Riverton Parke Panthers.
After opening the year at home this Friday against Southmont, kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (Eastern), the Mustangs will be idle until a Monday, Aug. 31 road game at Riverton Parke. Kickoff that night is set for 6 p.m. (Eastern)
“Why would we pass up an opportunity to play a game,’’ said Hall, who is also using it as motivation. “We’ve told our kids that we get the chance to be like the NFL guys and play on Monday night. Our kids are excited about that.’’
Subsequently, Fountain Central’s game in week 3 at Frontier has been pushed back to a noon kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 5.
“Hopefully, we will get back to the normal Friday night routine after those first three,’’ Hall said.
