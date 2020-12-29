ATTICA, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys basketball team made a statement early in Tuesday's Bi-County semifinal against Attica.
The Mustangs outscored the Red Ramblers 13-0 in the first quarter and would go on to win 52-28,
Will Harmon had 11 points to lead the Mustangs, while Imanol Barradas had eight points and nine rebounds and Carter Merryman added eight points and five rebounds.
With the win, the Mustangs will play Seeger in the Bi-County Holiday Tournament Championship Game. The Patriots got a bye when Covington pulled out of the tournament on Monday because of COVID-19 concerns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.