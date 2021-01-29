VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Fountain Central rallied in the second half to beat Faith Christian 71-64 in boys basketball action Friday night.
Mason Larkin had a team-high 22 points to go along with nine rebounds, while Cody Linville had a career-high 20 points to go with his 7 rebounds in the victory for the Mustangs. Also scoring in double figures was Will Harmon with 17.
Fountain Central, which improves to 7-6 on the season, will host Benton Central on Saturday night.
The Faith Christian Eagles fall to 4-8 with the loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.