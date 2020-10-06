CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys tennis team cruised in regional semifinal action on Tuesday against Southmont.
The Mustangs won 5-0 with singles wins from Carson Eberly (6-3, 6-4), Cody Linville (6-0, 6-1) and Sawyer Keeling (6-3, 6-0) and doubles wins from Jacob Keeling and CJ Yager (7-5, 6-1) and Brent Myers and Brayden Prickett (6-7 (3), 6-4, 10-8).
Fountain Central is 14-2 and will face Terre Haute South today in a regional final.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.