PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Not even the best defense in college basketball can keep a team from scoring at the free-throw line.
Rutgers, rated No. 11 in the latest Associated Press Poll, proved that point on Sunday afternoon.
The Scarlet Knights made 21-of-26 at the foul-line in the second half as they rallied to beat the Illinois Fighting Illini 91-88 in a Big Ten Conference contest at The RAC.
“We had a lot of fouls,’’ said Illinois sophomore center Kofi Cockburn as the Illini committed 26 fouls in the contest. “They shot 36 free throws and that’s way too much. We can’t be fouling and we can’t be sending them to the line.
“We are playing against really good teams in the Big Ten and they are going to beat you, they are going to have good guys that get by you and we have to rely on each other to come over and help and rotate and keep the game going instead of fouling and sending them to the line.’’
Actually, Rutgers shot less than 50 percent from the field (29-of-62 for 46.8 percent) but the Scarlet Knights (6-0 overall, 2-0 in the Big Ten) were 25-of-36 at the free-throw line and they enjoyed a 14-point advantage (25-11) in points at the foul-line.
“You can’t commit the fouls that we are committing. You can’t continually parade a team to the foul-line,’’ said a disappointed Illinois coach Brad Underwood. “I’m not disappointed in our half-court defense. I’m disappointed in our fouling and giving an opponent 36 attempts.’’
Illinois led by as much as 11 in the first half (26-15) and the Illini held a 41-37 at halftime because the Scarlet Knights were just 4-of-10 at the free-throw line in the game’s opening 20 minutes.
That all changed in the second half. Rutgers not only scored 21 of its 54 second-half points at the free throw line but the Scarlet Knights also pulled down 10 offensive rebounds that turned into 8 second-chance points.
“Quite the learning lesson today. We got taken out behind the wood shed and got whooped,’’ Underwood said. “We spent most of last year in the top-10 for foul rate. Now, it’s become a problem of epic concern. You are not going to win on the road with a 21 free-throw discrepancy and then there was a four-minute stretch where we got annihilated on the glass — they got every rebound.
“Myles Johnson was the difference in the game. Everyone is going to look to (Ron) Harper (Jr.) because he scored some points and made some shots, but Myles Johnson was the difference in the game.’’
Harper finished with a game-high 28 points and Jacob Young chipped in with 24 but Johnson came off the bench to scored 9 points to go along with a game-high 13 rebounds — six of them offensive.
Cockburn and junior guard Ayo Dosunmu did their part on the glass as the duo combined for 23 rebounds, but the rest of the Illini combined for just 11 — and two of those were deadball team rebounds.
“They punked us on the offensive glass in the second half and it really helped them a lot,’’ Cockburn said. “Instead of getting the ball and going in transition … it was a 5-point change if they made a 3 or a 4-point change if they made the layup.’’
Underwood also pointed out that Rutgers did a better job of getting the 50-50 balls in the second half.
“It meant more to them than it did to us,’’ he said. “The game finds effort. You can’t cheat the game. That’s all you are doing when you don’t play hard is cheating the game.’’
For most of the first half, it was Illinois that was playing harder.
The Illini led 37-27 with 2 minutes, 54 seconds left until halftime, but the Scarlet Knights went on a 10-4 run to close the first half. Young and Harper hit back-to-back 3-pointers to get the comeback started for Rutgers.
“That’s all it takes for a guy like that to get going,’’ said Underwood of Harper, who was 1-of-5 from the field before his 3-pointer in the final minutes of the first half. “When you’re a veteran and you’re averaging 25 points a game, you just need a clean look at the rim. Those are the things that get you going. He got his confidence in the second half and he did what a good player does.’’
Illinois (5-3 overall, 1-1 in the Big Ten) has another Big Ten Conference road game this Wednesday when the Illini travel to University Park, Pa., to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions.
