DANVILLE — Pep assemblies are intended to pump up the team and the school before a big game.
B.J. Luke, former coach and athletics director, remembers well the first pep assembly with then basketball coach Norm Held.
“He started doing cartwheels in the gym,’’ said Luke, who was a junior when Held took over the Danville basketball program in the fall of 1970. “He brought great energy and he got everyone to believe that we were going to be pretty good.’’
The Vikings were a little more than pretty good advancing to State Tournament for the sixth time in school history. Danville, led by Charlie Evans, wound up finishing third, losing in the semifinals to one of the all-time great teams in IHSA history, Dolton Thornridge with All-American Quinn Buckner.
“That was pretty amazing because we realistically had one basketball player with a bunch of football guys,’’ Luke recalls. “He generated great excitement and we got the results.’’
Held would also direct the 1973-74 team, led by Ray Watson, to IHSA Class AA State Tournament. He went from Danville, where he was 81-37 in four seasons, to Anderson, Ind., where he won 343 games.
Danville wasn’t his only coaching endeavor in Vermilion County. Held, a 1952 graduate of Williamsport High School, was also a coach at East Lynn, Potomac and Catlin (records unknown) as well as a three-year stint at Rich Central, where he went 41-30.
