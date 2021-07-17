CHAMPAIGN — Former Illinois star defensive lineman Bobby Roundtree, who was paralyzed from the waist down in a boating/swimming accident two years ago, died on Friday in Tampa.
Roundtree, 23, was one of the inspirational leaders for the Fighting Illini football program before and since suffering a serious spinal cord injury in Tampa Bay on May 18, 2019.
“All of us with Illinois Athletics are shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of Bobby Roundtree,” said Josh Whitman, Director of Athletics at the University of Illinois. “From his first day on campus, Bobby was a leader. His work ethic, competitive fire, and drive for excellence set him apart. Following his tragic accident, those same qualities allowed him to tackle his new challenges with the same vigor and determination that we had seen on the football field. In so doing, he continued to bring light and inspiration to the lives of those around him — and, in fact, to swo many people who had never had the pleasure of meeting him.
“In the face of incredible adversity, he demonstrated he was, and always will remain, a true champion. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. We will support them, and our players, coaches, and staff who knew him well, as we struggle to understand this terrible news and, ultimately, look to celebrate the remarkable young leader we have lost.”
Former Danville standouts and Illinois teammates Caleb Griffin and Julian Pearl expressed their feelings through their social media accounts.
“A smile that would light up any room — even if it was one that could hold 60,000 people,’’ said Griffin about Roundtree.
Pearl added he “will continue to be an inspiration for me.’’
On Monday, Roundtree posted a video on Twitter of himself working to stand with assistance in his rehab facility in Tampa. He always believed that he would walk again and those videos on social media showed the progress he was making every day.
Roundtree, who attended Largo High School in Florida, Roundtree recorded 116 total tackles and 11½ sacks in his two seasons with the Fighting Illini and he was also earned the team’s outstanding defensive player award as a sophomore.
No information on the cause of death or any pending funeral arrangements were released on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.