CHAMPAIGN — Five seasons ago, Caleb Griffin and Julian Pearl were helping the Danville Vikings to an 8-3 record and a second-round appearance in the IHSA Class 6A Playoffs.
Later that spring, both former Vikings signed to continue their football careers at the University of Illinois.
In their first two seasons with the Fighting Illini, both Griffin and Pearl spent the majority of their time on the sidelines, observing Big Ten college football.
These past two seasons, Pearl went from being a backup to playing all 12 games a year ago, including 10 starts. While Griffin did a little bit of everything, from being a punt returner, to playing wide receiver in the 2021 spring season. He even started at kicker for two games during the 2020 campaign.
Both players enter their second seasons under head coach Bret Bielema with higher expectations.
Pearl is one of three offensive linemen, including Alex Palczewski and Alex Philstrom, that have started games for the Fighting Illini on the offensive line and he figures to take on a leadership role with that group this season.
“It’s not enough to lead by saying, you also need to learn by setting a good example,’’ said Pearl earlier this spring. “I feel like that’s where I have to progress more and I feel like I’m making strides toward it. I’m not where I want to be as a leader yet, but I’m definitely moving closer.’’
Things got off to a slow start for Pearl during the spring season as he injured his thumb playing a pickup basketball game at the ARC (Activities and Recreation Center).
“I wasn’t dunking or nothing,’’ he said. “I was trying to make a hustle play on defense. I tried to brace (myself) as I went to the ground. I come up and my thumb just popped. I shoved it back in and I was like ‘I think I broke my thumb, and that’s all it was really.
“I felt like the biggest idiot on the planet. It will be a while before I touch a basketball.’’
That injury has made quite an impact on Pearl, who has two years of eligibility remaining at Illinois.
“It made me realize that I have a lot more expected from me,’’ he said. “Being away from the team for so long … I missed it. My passion for the game is way higher than it’s been before.’’
Where Pearl starts on the Illinois offensive line this fall is still to be determined.
“Last year taught me, I will play wherever coach tells me to play as long as I’m out there playing,’’ said Pearl, who started five games last year at guard and five at tackle. “On the field is where I want to be. I’ve done a lot of watching since I’ve been here and I’m glad that’s behind me. I’m glad that I can showcase what I can do for the team.’’
That’s exactly what Griffin hopes he can do this fall after backing up Chase McLaughlin and James McCourt these past four seasons.
“It’s been tough,’’ Griffin admitted. “One guy (McLaughlin) has been in the (NFL) going to be his third year this season and James has a good shoot at being in the league this fall. Competing with those guys over the years has been a really good opportunity — really good battles every day. You know that you have to come work every day. And now I’m in another one.’’
Griffin is competing against Will McManus, a freshman from Glyndon, Md., and Fabrizio Pinton, a redshirt freshman from Houston.
“I’m in a different position where I’m the veteran guy and there is a younger guy coming in,’’ said Griffin, who was 5-for-5 on extra points and made a 28-yard field goal while starting two games for McCourt during the 2020 season. “I’ve always been the younger guy trying to beat out the older guys.’’
While that limited experience will be helpful, Griffin says the most important factor is consistency.
“I feel like I’m hitting the ball pretty well,’’ said Griffin earlier this spring. “I was hitting the ball during the season pretty well. This year in the offseason and in the spring, I’ve been working on ball contact, getting good ball flight.’’
Griffin has been tapping into his old teammates, McLaughlin and McCourt, as well.
“I’m just trying to get as good as I can to win the job and hopefully perform in the fall,’’ he said. “Their dedication and attention to detail. Chase is kind of like me. He was the goofy guy. He liked having fun. But when it was time to work, he locked in, he would get his stuff done.
“The same thing with James. We are wired a little differently, but we built a great bond. He was really detail in every aspect of the approach, the walkoff, the follow through. everything in kicking — he was so detailed. I feel like I really learned a lot from him.’’
Admittedly, while already earning his degree in marketing, Griffin really wants to fulfill his dream of playing for the Fighting Illini.
“It sucks not playing. I came here to play and I’m not playing,’’ he said. “But, you have to put it into perspective. I’m at a Big Ten university, getting my school paid for, I already have one degree, working on my second. I’ve traveled across the country and I’ve been to every sporting event.
“There are a lot of people that I know from home and across the country that would love to be in my shoes. You can’t complain too much. I just have to keep my head down and keep working.’’
Both Griffin and Pearl will be on the field tonight when the Illinois Fighting Illini play their annual Orange-and-Blue Spring Game at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.
Admission to the game is free, but those individuals wanting to watch from the Colonnades Club can buy tickets for $10. All seating will be on the west side of the stadium.
Tonight’s game will also be shown on the Big Ten Network and it can be heard on the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network, including WDNL-FM 102.1.
