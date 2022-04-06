DANVILLE — Easily, the most popular television program on Jan. 1, 1968 in Danville was the Rose Bowl football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the USC Trojans.
While the game featured future Heisman Trophy winner O.J. Simpson playing for USC that wasn’t why the people of Danville tuned into the game. They were watching one of their own, former Danville High standout Nate Cunningham, who was a junior defensive back for Indiana.
“It was really cool seeing a kid from Danville playing football on TV,’’ said B.J. Luke, a 1971 graduate as well as a former athletics director and football coach for the Vikings. “That was something you didn’t see every day. Back then, they really only televised the bowl games and then during the season, you had one game on TV.’’
Cunningham would go on to be a first team All-Big Ten selection in 1968, playing in the East-West Shrine Bowl to conclude his collegiate career. He would then go in coaching at his alma mater, becoming Danville’s first black head football coach in 1985, leading the Vikings to an 81-53 record (.604 winning percentage) and seven playoff appearances in 14 years.
On Tuesday, Danville High announced on its social media accounts that Cunningham had passed away at the age of 75.
“Danville Athletics mourns the passing of former player, teacher and Coach Nate Cunningham. Coach Cunningham was the first African American football coach at DHS and is the 2nd all time winningest coach in school history. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cunningham family.’’
Marcus Forrest, the current football coach at Danville, admits that Cunningham paved the way for him to be the second black head football coach in school history.
“Growing up in Danville and playing for Coach Cunningham, I don’t think we completely realized how unique it was to play for someone that looked like we did. He opened that door, which allowed me the opportunity to be the second,’’ said Forrest, who just completed his fifth season. “I’ve gone back and looked at the numbers. I need to make it at least nine more seasons to equal his 14.’’
Forrest called Cunningham a role model.
“I always admired the fact that he went away to school, got his education and then came back to Danville to make it a better place,’’ he said. “I wanted to do the same thing — I didn’t know it was going to be as a football coach — but I wanted to help our young men and women of Danville advance in their lives.’’
And Cunningham, who was also a basketball assistant, didn’t limit helping Danville kids at just the high school level.
Stacey Robinson, a star quarterback for Cunningham and the Vikings in the mid-1980s, admitted the coach stayed connected with his students.
“He made sure that we were handling our business and we were conducting ourselves the right way with teachers and school administrators,’’ said Robinson, an honorable mention All-American at Northern Illinois in 1989 and 1990. “He even reached out to me and my guidance counselor during my freshman year at Northern.
“He was always getting reports on me and making sure I was straight.’’
Robinson, who currently works for CSX Transportation in Indianapolis, said that Cunningham was a players’ coach.
“He kept things really simple and he could relate with anyone,’’ Robinson added.
According to Luke, those traits for Cunningham started in his first year of coaching.
“Coach (Paul) Shebby hired him right out college to be our defensive coordinator,’’ said Luke, who was a sophomore in 1969. “He was young and enthusiastic. He was a tough guy and he demanded a lot of you.
“You played hard for him or you didn’t play and our kids played hard for him. That’s a sign of a coach that makes a difference when the kids lay it on the line for him.’’
During his tenure at Danville, the Vikings had several players move on to play collegiate football including Division I programs like Robinson to Northern Illinois and Jason Cunningham to Northwestern.
According to Doug Barnette, a sports agent from Danville, Cunningham was more than a good coach.
“I had him as a Spanish teacher,’’ said Barnette, who played both football and basketball. “I ended up being an Army Airborne Medic after high school and I went to Central America, spending 8-to-9 months in Honduras. If I didn’t have him teach me Spanish the way that he did. I probably wouldn’t have survived.
“The older that I get I have reflected a lot on my life and there were a lot of takeaways from him and all the other coaches that I had growing up in Danville.’’
