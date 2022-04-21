DANVILLE — For the first time in close to 15 years, Indoor football will return to the David S. Palmer for a limited time.
The Chicago Power of the National Football Association Indoor Division will play their final two regular season home games at the arena with a game Saturday against the St. Louis Gateway Blue Jackets and May 7 against the Indiana Renegades.
Team owner Byron Bell said that this is the culmination of years of effort because he reached out to the Arena just before the pandemic.
“This has been at works since 2019. We were trying to have our entire season in Danville,” Bell said. “They were about to start renovations at the rink and there were the Dashers in town. So there were issues with trying to get everything set up between Dashers games. This year, it worked out. I reached out to (Arena General Manager Joe Dunagan) and he said there were a couple of dates that matched dates that we had home games and it all worked out.”
“Byron contacted me on e-mail and he said he had been here before for other events and thought the arena would be a good place to host a game or two,” Dunagan said. “We were talking about it on February and March, but Covid shut things down. Once things stared to open back up, I got into contact with him to see what kind of schedule they had and would it match up with what we could do with hockey because a big part of their schedule is during hockey season. I kept some open weekends in case the (Vermilion County) Bobcats made the playoffs and unfortunately, they didn’t and that opened up those weekends and he worked out with their league to move the games from Chicago to Danville. They brought their Astroturf in last week and are putting it in there right now.”
The Power are in their fourth year as a team and are 5-0 this season
The last time an indoor football team called the arena home was the Danville Demolition, who played in the 2006-2007 season and had its last home game on May 24, 2007.
“My message to them is that it is the same game, the same high-paced, hard-hitting brand of football,” Bell said. “I am sure it is something that was missing and my message to those fans is that it is going to be everything that they think it is going to be. We have a quarterback that is the front-runner for the MVP and a defense that is one of the best.
That quarterback is Payton Womack, who has 17 touchdowns in four games and the defense has given up only 19 points per game.
“I think it is the best team that we have put together in my four years here,” Bell said. “I can’t speak highly enough of how Payton is doing for us. Some of the throws he makes will leave you speechless. Our defense is good and you have to pray that we don’t make a mistake. I am extremely proud of the guys we have and I am proud of Coach Tim Arvanitis leading the way. His resume speaks for itself and I am honored to be a part of it.”
For Saturday’s game as well as the May 7 game, doors will open at 5:30p.m. and kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for adults 13 and over are $12, kids 5-12 are $6 and kids 0-4 can enter for free.
If these two games are successful, there could be more Power action upcoming in May as the team is scheduled to host the Division title game on May 14 and the League Championship game on May 21.
“We can call it a test run for sure,” Bell said. “We will put our product out there and see if the community loves us and wants us back, we want to stay around and keep building and be a part of the Danville community.
“I am open for all kinds of ideas and I am doing this to see what interest I can get from the community and we will see how it goes and we will cross those bridges as we come to them,” Dunagan said.
If there is a permanent indoor team, Dunagan said the team that will get the first crack at dates will be the Bobcats.
“We have a hockey team to work around and their schedule comes out in May or early June. Our primary tenant is the Bobcats and that is our concern,” Dunagan said. “I looked at this past season as a learning experience for everyone and there are some things we want to improve on and we are proud to have something that people are proud of. I am excited for this football opportunity. We are going to do anything we can do to bring positive news to Danville and give our citizens something to enjoy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.