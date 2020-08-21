DANVILLE — After a heat race during his career, Randy Shuman usually leaves the track to get ready for the next race.
But this year, he has taken time to sit back and watch a young racer find his way in UMP Modified racing: His son, Blaise Shuman.
“If I am in the first group qualifying and he was in the second group, after my run, I told them that my car wouldn’t start, so I can see him and watch him qualify,” Randy Shuman said. “It is almost fun watching him drive than driving myself. He’s so much better than I thought he would be early on.”
While Blaise Shuman was raised watching his father race all over, it was not until this past winter where he expressed his desire to race.
“He’s always been on me about learning the cars,” Blaise said. “Every now and then, he ask me to get in the seat and drive around and he complains about getting old, so he feels it is time for someone to get his spot.
“I was always inside playing video games and not much of an outside person and about five years ago. That changed and now I am outside more and work on the car and it has become a passion. “
“We had this backup car and we were trying to get it together and he said he wanted to race,” Randy said.” I thought it was a joke because I had asked him in the past years. Both of my boys said they were happy watching me. Blaise would always help out here and there, but he committed to it for this.
Blaise’s first race was in the season opener at Charleston Speedway and after not qualifying in a heat, he was able to make it by finishing second in the B-Main feature.
“I started eighth and I had to be in the top four,” Blaise said. “I got lucky because I struggled a bit with racing with other cars, so it was interesting and I didn’t expect that outcome.”
“His girlfriend made him a bet and she didn’t think there was no way to make a show,” Randy said. “He didn’t make it through the heats, but he drove in the B Main and it opened everyone’s eyes.”
The success of the race at Charleston changed the plans for the young racer in a good way.
“I was going to start off racing at one track and then in the next year, we would race in another track, but as the time came, we started to go to other tracks,” Blaise said. “We have to figure out different speeds, different banking, different dirt and the way they pack it. It has been interesting all year and it has been more fun than I ever had before.”
Even before the season started, Blaise was using an I-Racing setup to get the feel of a racetrack.
“You can set up the cars how you like it and the best thing is you don’t have to pay any more money when you tear it up,” Blaise said. “It helps you set up cars with gears and how to set up the engine. I can make more money, but it doesn’t have the appeal of racing a real car.”
Along with the appeal of racing a car on the track, Blaise is also inspired about the prospect of passing his father in a race. It was something that he almost did a few weeks ago at Farmer City Raceway.
“I finally got up on him and he shut down on me and I almost passed him on a blown motor,” Blaise said. “It was interesting in watching a car that looked like mine in front of me, I tried to go on the high side and he pulled away. I told him, since I didn’t know that my motor was blown, I just put on the breaks and let him go.”
“I was going on turns three and four on the high side and there he was. I was wondering why the twin car was there, so I put the accelerator on the floor and cut him off,” Randy said. “We have a little joke where if he passes me, he has to move out. It will be a long night the night he actually passes me because I dished a lot of trash talk and I would have to take it for a while.”
The humor is just a part of the relationship between the two. Randy said that while he does give Blaise advice, he does not help working on his son’s car.
“We do a lot of trash talk during the week and it’s never-ending, but it is in good spirits,” Randy said. “I never gave him any tips, because while I learned a lot, veteran drivers develop bad habits and I have not given him one tip. I will not work on his car so if he’s not on it, I am not on it.”
“I go out and try to learn and adapt. It’s another job working 60 hours with him and working hours at home,” Blaise said. “I am like his little shadow. I am learning on the job with the race cars and at home, he is a foreman at he is the guy to follow.
But even as Randy continues with his season, he is also pleased to hear racers and race fans compliment his son.
“All I hear from people about how smooth he drives. If I had a dollar for every compliment I get about him, I wouldn’t have to work for a while,” Randy said. “He’s progressing faster than we thought and he doesn’t drive like a first-year driver at all.
“This is not a beginners class with the UMP A Mods, it is a pretty big-league class and I told him the best thing you can do in the start is finish a race and you will get better from there. I told him every night to just return your car to the trailer in one piece and hold the line and gain respect and don’t make veterans mad and he has done great and our car owner was even amazed with what’s he has done.
Both Shumans credit car owner Fred Voorhees for the support and hope that the rest of the shortened season will lead to a key offseason to get ready for next season.
“We are hoping to finish the year on a strong note because we got him started and I had a little struggle in the middle of the season,” Randy said. “Over the winter will be interesting, we will try to upgrade his car, but he’s having fun and he has not complained about working.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.