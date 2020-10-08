DANVILLE - Daniel "Dan" Huffine, 63, of Danville, went to be with his Lord and Savior at 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday (October 7, 2020) at his residence with his family by his side. Dan was born December 19, 1956 in LaGrange, Indiana. He was the son of Newton and Ann Pyle Huffine. Dan married Ramo…