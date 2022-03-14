Florida Gateway Timberwolves logo

Florida Gateway College

Location — Lake City, Fla.

Nickname — Timberwolves

Record — 17-9

Seeded — No. 16

First-round opponent — South Suburban, 1 p.m. Tuesday

Tournament history — first-ever appearance

Coach — Charles Ruise

Roster — F Omari Jordan, 6-7, sophomore. F Jeremiah Barze, 6-5, freshman. G Antonio Card, 6-2, sophomore. G Nicholas Cross, 6-1, sophomore. F D’Andre Jefferson, 6-6, sophomore. G Caleb Hayden, 6-4, sophomore. G Christian Wilson, 6-2, sophomore. F Eric Canavan, 6-7, freshman. G Maurice Campbell, 6-1, freshman. G Jazan Johnson, 6-0, freshman. F Ty’Darious Gulley, 6-8, freshman.

Scoring leaders — Jeremiah Barze 11.6, Caleb Hayden 9.7, Eric Canavan 9.3, D’Andre Jefferson 9.0

Rebounding leaders — Omari Jordan 6.1, Jeremiah Barze 5.6, Antonio Card 4.7, Maurice Campbell 4.6, D’Andre Jefferson 4.2.

Assist leaders — Jazan Johnson 3.0, Jeremiah Barze 2.3, Antonio Card 2.3.

