Florida Gateway College
Location — Lake City, Fla.
Nickname — Timberwolves
Record — 17-9
Seeded — No. 16
First-round opponent — South Suburban, 1 p.m. Tuesday
Tournament history — first-ever appearance
Coach — Charles Ruise
Roster — F Omari Jordan, 6-7, sophomore. F Jeremiah Barze, 6-5, freshman. G Antonio Card, 6-2, sophomore. G Nicholas Cross, 6-1, sophomore. F D’Andre Jefferson, 6-6, sophomore. G Caleb Hayden, 6-4, sophomore. G Christian Wilson, 6-2, sophomore. F Eric Canavan, 6-7, freshman. G Maurice Campbell, 6-1, freshman. G Jazan Johnson, 6-0, freshman. F Ty’Darious Gulley, 6-8, freshman.
Scoring leaders — Jeremiah Barze 11.6, Caleb Hayden 9.7, Eric Canavan 9.3, D’Andre Jefferson 9.0
Rebounding leaders — Omari Jordan 6.1, Jeremiah Barze 5.6, Antonio Card 4.7, Maurice Campbell 4.6, D’Andre Jefferson 4.2.
Assist leaders — Jazan Johnson 3.0, Jeremiah Barze 2.3, Antonio Card 2.3.
