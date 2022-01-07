CHAMPAIGN — On a night that University of Illinois honored one of it’s all-time best players it was Ayo Dosunmu’s former teammates that stepped up to make sure his honor came with a victory.
Super senior Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams, along with junior center Kofi Cockburn combined to propel the Fighting Illini to a 76-64 win over the Maryland Terrapins before 12,981 at the State Farm Center.
“Going into the second half, it ran through my mind, Ayo is hanging his banner tonight — I can’t let him hang his jersey on a loss,’’ said Cockburn who had 15 points and 15 rebounds in the second half as Illinois overcame a 34-30 halftime deficit. “I had to impose my will.’’
As far as Frazier and Williams go, they had important supporting roles during the second-half rally.
Frazier went on a heater midway through the final 20 minutes for Illinois, which improves to 11-3 overall and 4-0 in the Big Ten. The senior guard scored 11 straight points for Illini who took the lead for good on Frazier’s layup with 11 minutes, 51 seconds left in the contest.
“I tend to go on those heaters when I’m feeling good,’’ said Frazier, who made three straight 3-pointers after his layup. “Coach (Brad Underwood) drew up a play to get me a shot. I saw one go in and then I had another opportunity, so I took another one.’’
With Cockburn and Frazier providing most of the offense, it was Williams putting the defensive clamps on Maryland’s Donta Scott.
The 6-foot-8 junior forward for the Terrapins when from scoring 15 points in the first half to just 2 points on 1-of-5 shooting in the game’s final 20 minutes.
“He’s been incredible for us these past three or four games,’’ said Frazier, noting that Williams typically guards the best player on the opposing team. “To only let Donta score 2 points is incredible — that’s why we won the game tonight.’’
Cockburn added, “Da’Monte is an ‘X’ Factor for us. He does all the dirty work … he is all about winning. He gives his all for the team.’’
It seemed like a pretty fitting tribute to Dosunmu, who sat courtside in the second half with his Chicago Bulls teammate DeMar DeRozan.
“There are a lot of reasons to want to be special on a night like this,’’ said Underwood, who added “The Bulls guys are always welcomed at our place. We will figure out how to get them front row any time they come. Right Josh (Whitman)?.’’
Thursday’s win for Illinois was not typical of its victories this season.
The Illini shot just 41.2 percent (28-of-68) from the field and they made just 8-of-30 from 3-point range. In all three losses this season, Illinois has shot under 40 percent from the field.
“That’s the whole mantra of this program. That’s our whole identity. That is what we talk about all of the time,’’ Underwood said. “When the ball doesn’t go in, how do you win? There is going be a night or two, maybe even in the NCAA Tournament, when that thing doesn’t go in and it gets really hard.
“I think you do that with defense and I think you do it with dominant rebounding. We had one of those nights.’’
Illinois outrebounded Maryland 45-27 and the Illini had 19 offensive rebounds that led directly to 26 second-chance points while the Terrapins had only four offensive rebounds and four second-chance points.
“Those are the things that impact winning,’’ said Cockburn, who had seven of his team’s offensive rebounds. “Sometimes we are going to have bad (shooting) nights, so we have to rely on something else, whether it is offensive rebounding or whether it is defense.’’
Maryland interim coach Danny Manning admitted that Cockburn was the biggest reason that his Terrapins fell to 8-6 overall and 0-3 in the Big Ten.
“Kofi is one of the most dominant bigs in the country,’’ said Manning, a former All-American when he played at Kansas. “When he is able to carve out space like he did today, he is a tough cover.’’
With the victory, Illinois is on a eight-game Big Ten Conference winning streak dating back to last year and the Illini improved to 4-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since the 2009-10 season. The win also snapped a four-game home losing streak to the Terrapins.
After playing two games in three days after a 13-day Christmas break because of a COVID-19 outbreak, Illinois will be idle until Tuesday’s game at Nebraska.
Cockburn recorded his ninth double-double of the season with 23 points and 18 rebounds, while Frazier finished with 15 points and Alfonso Plummer chipped in with 12.
Scott was the leading scorer for Maryland with 17 points, followed by Eric Ayala (16), Fatts Russell (11) and Hakim Hart (11).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.