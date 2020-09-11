DANVILLE — Kathy Houpt has spent a lot of time teaching the game of tennis.
This fall, she has added the title of Danville girls tennis coach to her resume.
On Thursday afternoon, the Lady Vikings gave their coach her first victory with a 9-0 triumph over the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Falcons at the Danville Tennis Center.
“It was a nice day for the girls,’’ said Houpt, whose team suffered a pair of hard-fought 5-4 losses to Normal Community and Olney Richland County to open the year.
“This felt good after those first two matches,’’ said Danville’s Lexi Ellis, who won her match at No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-0, over Katie Steidinger. “It was frustrating to lose those first two matches, but I thought we did really well.’’
Things went considerably better on Thursday for Danville, who won 96 of the 102 games against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
“The plan for today was to go out and execute the things that we have been working on as a team,’’ Houpt said. “They really did a nice job of that all the way through the lineup.
“The biggest thing for us right now is being consistent. We are working on keeping the ball deep and making the points go long.’’
Houpt admitted their is a difference between being a tennis instructor and a high school coach, but she couldn’t have asked for a better group of players for her first season.
“This is a really great group to work with,’’ she said. “It’s a young group as we don’t have a senior in our top-six and they work extremely hard.
“With everything going on, these girls are happy to be out here every day since they are not in school — and we’re having a good time.’’
Ellis pointed out that Houpt’s ability as a tennis instructor has already been valuable for the Lady Vikings.
“She works with each one of us individually and she has helped us improve on a lot of things already,’’ Ellis said. “We are a strong team in all six spots. We know each other really well and our team concept is really strong.’’
But, how did Ellis think she played on Thursday?
“I wasn’t happy with my first two matches. I don’t feel like I’ve been playing my best tennis,’’ she said. “I was just trying to get the ball back of the net and I was playing really cautious.
“Today, I definitely went for more shots and I felt better with how I played.’’
And what is the goal for this season?
“The ultimate goal for any Danville team is to win the Big 12 Conference,’’ Houpt said. “But, if we play hard and make progress all year that would be great.’’
This weekend, the Danville girls tennis team will travel to Bloomington for the Raider Invitational.
The next home match for the Lady Vikings will be Sept. 22 against the Champaign Centennial Chargers.
