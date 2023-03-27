MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NJCAA Division II National Tournament
At Mary Miller Complex
Championship game
Milwaukee Area Technical College 86, Macomb Community College 65
Macomb (65) — Linden Holder 3-6 0-0 8, Aidan Rubio 3-13 0-0 6, Tamario Adley 6-16 0-0 12, Kareem Aburashed 2-2 0-0 4, Tymias Williams 4-9 0-0 8, Kyle Millender 1-3 3-4 5, Cameron McEvans 0-7 0-0 0, Jaylen Daughery 5-6 0-0 10, Juwan Maxey 2-10 0-0 4, Justin James 2-3 2-2 7, Tom McNeilis 0-2 0-0 0, Shawn Brown 0-0 1-3 1. Totals: 28-77 6-9 65.
Milwaukee Area (86) — Mikale Stevenson 8-14 0-1 17, DeMarco Clayton 5-10 2-2 12, Ke'Varius Taylor 7-11 5-5 20, Shelton Williams 2-5 0-0 4, Mason Johnson 7-11 0-0 14, Staishaun Kelley 1-1 2-3 4, Jemayn Baxter 0-1 0-0 0, Brionne Williams 0-0 0-2 0, Aamir Broadwater 0-0 0-0 0, Richard Warren 2-4 0-0 4, George Lee 2-2 0-0 4, Oluwamayowa Aksnipe 0-0 1-2 1, Tarke Abdel kireem 3-7 0-0 6. Totals: 37-66 10-15 86.
Macomb;36;29;—; 65
Milwaukee Area;45;41;—; 86
3-point goals — Macomb 3-31 (Holder 2-3, James 1-2, Williams 0-1, Millender 0-1, McNelius 0-1, McEvans 0-4, Adley 0-5, Maxey 0-6, Rubio 0-8); Milwaukee Area 2-11 (Taylor 1-2, Stevenson 1-4, Abdel kireem 0-2, Clayton 0-3). Rebounds — Macomb 43 (Daugherty 10); Milwaukee Area 40 (Johnson 7). Assists — Macomb 6 (Millender 3); Milwaukee Area 16 (Stevenson 8). Steals — Macomb 13 (Adley 3); Milwaukee Area 13 (Clayton 4). Turnovers — Macomb 18, Milwaukee Area 18. Total fouls — Macomb 14, Milwaukee Area 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none. Officials — Bob Warner, Gary Ward.
Third Place Game
Danville Area Community College 74, Orange County Community College 65
Orange County (65) — Keon Gill 5-17 4-8 15, Darius Boben 1-8 1-4 3, Kevin Stein 6-14 4-6 22, Tim Linton 3-10 1-2 7, George Patsalos 7-11 0-0 14, Jared Smalls 0-0 0-0 0, Tyreke Harewood 2-4 0-0 0. Totals: 24-64 10-20 65.
DACC (74) — Dameriz Merriweather 4-8 5-6 14, Tyshay Epps 0-1 0-0 0, Ramalle Arnold 8-14 3-4 24, Stephen Atkinson 3-5 5-6 12, Kendall Taylor 4-7 1-4 9, Martez Rhodes 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis Richards 0-2 0-0 0, Ahmoni Weston 2-7 4-8 8, Yacouba Traore 0-0 0-2 0, Jameer Ajibade 1-4 0-0 3, Trevin Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Ryan Caddell 0-1 0-0 0, Terrence Ringo 2-4 0-2 4. Totals: 24-54 18-32 74.
Orange Co.;27;38;—; 65
DACC;35;39;—; 74
3-point goals — Orange County 7-24 (Stein 6-14, Gill 1-7, Patsalos 0-1, Boben 0-2); DACC 8-22 (Arnold 5-10, Atkinson 1-2, Ajibade 1-2, Merriweather 1-4, Epps 0-1, Richards 0-1, Weston 0-1, Caddell 0-1). Rebounds — Orange County 39 (Patasalos 10); DACC 44 (Merriweather, Ringo 8). Assists — Orange County 14 (Gill 4); DACC 11 (Merriweather, Epps, Richards 3). Steals — Orange County 8 (Gill, Linton Patsalos 2); DACC 6 (Weston 3). Turnovers — Orange County 12, DACC 14. Total fouls — Orange County 23, DACC 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Fifth Place Game
Davidson-Davie Community College 110, Henry Ford College 102
Henry Ford (102) — Curtis Jackson 7-16 5-5 19, Tyler Mack 1-4 0-0 3, D'Quarion Cole 7-16 3-4 23, D'Juan Seal 8-16 2-5 19, Tyrhe Fortney 3-5 2-2 8, Sterling Scott 1-2 1-4 4, Mike Robinson 2-2 0-0 5, Caleb Bates 1-7 1-2 3, Malachi Balack 5-7 5-6 15, Marcus Gibbs 1-3 0-0 3. Totals: 36-78 19-28 102.
Davidson-Davie (110) — Jarvis Tillman 1-5 0-0 3, Jonathan Foust 6-9 2-3 15, Jaheim Taylor 3-12 4-7 12, Aaron Ross 5-10 3-4 16, Chase Mebane 11-19 4-7 27, Zyhir Sims 1-2 1-1 3, Raymond Bellamy 1-4 0-0 2, Jordan McNeill 0-1 0-0 0, Keith Reese Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Trey Fields 8-16 1-1 21, Jahlen King 1-7 1-2 3, Nygie Stroman 3-5 0-0 8. Totals: 40-90 16-25 110.
Henry Ford;49;41;7;5;—;102
Davidson-Davie;50;40;7;13;—;110
3-point goals — Henry Ford 11-30 (Cole 6-14, Scott 1-1, Robinson 1-1, Seal 1-3, Gibbs 1-3, Mack 1-4, Jackson 0-2, Bates 0-2); Davidson-Davie 14-39 (Fields 4-9, Ross 3-5, Stroman 2-4, Taylor 2-5, Mebane 1-1, Foust 1-2, Tillman 1-4, Sims 0-1, Bellamy 0-1, McNeill 0-1). Rebounds — Henry Ford 52 (Cole, Seal 13); Davidson-Davie 50 (Mebane 11). Assists — Henry Ford 18 (Jackson 8); Davidson-Davie 26 (Taylor 6). Steals — Henry Ford 8 (Jackson, Balack 2); Davidson-Davie 13 (Foust 3). Turnovers — Henry Ford 20, Davidson-Davie 16. Total fouls — Henry Ford 21, Davidson-Davie 20. Fouled out — Jackson, Fields. Technical fouls — none.
Consolation Championship
Johnson County Community College 79, Arkansas State Mid-South 63
ASMS (63) — Braxtyn McCuien 5-7 0-0 11, OJ Marrs 1-3 0-0 2, Jailen Anderson 2-11 5-9, Jesse Washington 5-13 4-5 16, Christian Thompson 7-10 4-4 18, Kyrin Dock 1-2 0-2 3, Chris Martin 0-0 0-0 0, TJ Stewart 1-1 2-2 4, Je'Marion Westbrook 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 22-48 15-22 63.
Johnson County (79) — Tyner Jackson 9-17 8-8 30, Kaleim Taylor 2-6 0-2 6, Josh Jordan 2-4 2-2 7, Ryan Gordon 3-15 6-7 13, Kyler Mann 1-2 0-0 2, Desi Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Massi Malterer 4-6 2-2 10, Seth Chargois 2-2 0-0 4, Xavier Kahube 1-5 5-5 7. Totals: 24-58 23-26 79.
ASMS;32;31;—; 63
Johnson Co.;42;37;—; 79
3-point goals — ASMS 4-17 (Washington 2-7, Dock 1-2, McCuien 1-3, Anderson 0-5); Johnson County 8-19 (Jackson 4-7, Taylor 2-4, Jordan 1-3, Gordon 1-3, Foster 0-1, Malterer 0-1). Rebounds — ASMS 33 (McCuien 9); Johnson County 33 (Gordon, Mann 6). Assists — ASMS 13 (Marrs 6); Johnson County 6 (Taylor 2). Steals — ASMS 6 (Marrs, Washington 2); Johnson County 18 (Gordon 8). Turnovers — ASMS 21, Johnson County 15. Total fouls — ASMS 18, Johnson County 19. Fouled out — Washington. Technical fouls — none.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NJCAA Women's Division II Tournament
Seventh-Place Game
At Port Huron, Mich.
North Central Missouri 75, Danville Area Community College 68
DACC (68) — Nevaeh Reaves 4-13 2-2 10, Candela Nevares 4-11 0-0 9, Alexus Mobley 9-17 3-6 21, Rylee Dowers 1-7 2-2 4, Brianna Hamilton 5-8 4-4 15, Wariya Alhassan 0-0 0-0 0, Maria Sobany 0-0 0-0 0, Sahara Kubwalo 0-0 0-0 0, Hana Isahac 1-1 0-0 2, Jayla Greer 1-1 0-0 2, Tannah Ceader 1-3 2-2 5. Totals: 26-61 13-16 68.
North Central Missouri (75) — Nora Ford 2-10 6-7 12, Maci Moore 4-8 9-11 17, Jordyn Gray 5-8 1-4 11, Kennadie Crowe 5-7 3-5 16, Inara Morbidoni 2-12 1-2 6, Taniya Tease 2-2 0-0 5, Nateonia Russell 2-5 0-0 4, Mary Copeland 2-4 0-0 4. Totals: 24-56 20-29 75.
DACC;20;13;15;20;—;68
N.C. Missouri;15;14;21;25;—; 75
3-point goals — DACC 3-17 (Ceader 1-2, Hamilton 1-2, Nevares 1-3, Dowers 0-5, Reaves 0-5); North Central Missouri 7-26 (Crowe 3-3, Ford 2-10, Tease 1-1, Morbidoni 1-9, Russell 0-1, Moore 0-1, Gray 0-1). Rebounds — DACC 28 (Mobley 9); North Central Missouri 36 (Moore 9). Assists — DACC 7 (Reaves 3); North Central Missouri 15 (Ford 4). Steals — DACC 10 (Mobley 4); North Central Missouri 5 (Tease 2). Turnovers — DACC 7, North Central Missouri 15. Total fouls — DACC 24, North Central Missouri 16. Fouled out — Hamilton, Kubwalo. Technical fouls — none.
