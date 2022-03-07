CHAMPAIGN — The scene at the State Farm Center on Sunday night with hundreds of fans engulfing the Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball team was the perfect culmination of five grueling years for seniors Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams.
Illinois had just beaten the Iowa Hawkeyes 74-72 to claim a portion of the Big Ten Conference championship along with Wisconsin. It was the first regular-season title for the Illini since 2005.
“I couldn’t be prouder of that locker room,’’ said Illinois coach Brad Underwood still smiling ear-to-ear. “We went through so many different things this year. You don’t withstand all of that if you don’t have character. You don’t withstand that if your don’t have substance.’’
And according to Underwood and the Illini team, Frazer and Williams are not only the leaders of the group but they are the backbone of that character.
“These guys are really special. They are winners,’’ said Illinois junior center Kofi Cockburn about Frazier and Williams. “I don’t care what happened the first years they were here. We have won the most games in the Big Ten the last three years (44). That is really special. That is something to embrace. These guys are going to go out as winners and champions.’’
But as Cockburn accurately pointed out, the start for Underwood, Frazier and Williams was about as far away from a Big Ten title as you can get.
“I don’t know if you can go any further?’’ Underwood said. “We were about as bad as you could be in one way and you become a Big Ten champion … that as wide of a gap as you could possibly get.’’
And don’t forget, their careers started with an 80-67 loss to Eastern Illinois in an exhibition game on Nov. 3, 2017 at Lantz Fieldhouse in Charleston.
“I thought we had a pretty good team in our early years,’’ said Frazier, who only had 2 points on Sunday. “But, like coach says, to win games and champions your culture has to be set. It wasn’t set yet. We were still rebuilding and trying to figure things out.
“As time went on, we continue to get culture guys, better players, guys that bought into what coach Underwood wanted. We stuck with it through the ups and downs, and made it worth it in the end.’’
According to Williams, who like his father, Frank Williams in 2002, will close out his career with a Big Ten title, this has been the plan all along.
“That was my initial reason why I was coming here,’’ said Williams, a former standout at Peoria Manual. “We talked about it. That was our whole main focus was to get Illinois basketball back how it used to be.’’
Mission accomplished.
While many believed that Illinois should have been the Big Ten regular-season champions last year with a 16-4 record, that honor went to Michigan (15-3) based on winning percentage (.833 to .800). The Fighting Illini went on to claim the Big Ten Tournament title.
Heading into Sunday’s game, Illinois hopes of winning this year’s title hinged on last-place Nebraska winning at Wisconsin and then the 20th-rated Illini beating a red-hot Hawkeyes team, rated No. 24, that had won eight of their last nine.
The Cornhuskers, playing without its best player Bryce McGowens, overcame a 10-point deficit to upset the 10th-rated Badgers, 74-73.
“We manifested that. We were watching the game together, as a team,’’ said Cockburn. “When the game ended, everyone was so high, and Trent kept reminding us, don’t get too high. He said, ‘we still have to lock in and get the job done.’”
Frazier’s words proved to be apropos.
Iowa scored on 12 straight possessions in the first half, taking a 43-28 lead on Illinois leaving most of the 15,544 at the State Farm Center with a very uneasy feeling.
The Illini, who were playing without senior forward Jacob Grandison, responded with a 9-0 run just before halftime. A driving layup with :04 left in the first half by senior Alfonso Plummer cut the Hawkeyes lead to 43-37 at halftime.
“The end of the first half was the biggest stretch … we got it to where it was manageable,’’ said Underwood. “I thought our defense finally settled in and had some teeth in the second half.’’
A big part of that defensive effort for Illinois was sophomore Coleman Hawkins, who got the start in place of Grandison.
Hawkins, who started the Big Ten campaign shutting down Ron Harper Jr. of Rutgers, had the assignment of guarding Iowa sophomore Keegan Murray, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Week.
Murray finished with 22 points, but the 6-foot-8 sophomore shot just 7-of-22.
“Coleman has a chance to be one of the elite defenders in the country,’’ said Underwood of his 6-foot-10 sophomore. “His length I thought bothered Keegan.
“Yeah, he got 22 points but he took 22 shots, feel pretty good about that.’’
Hawkins also hit a pair of critical baskets in the game’s final minutes as he finished with 9 points and 11 rebounds for the Illini.
But, Iowa (22-9 overall, 12-8 in the Big Ten) still had a couple chances to tie or win the contest in the final seconds.
The Hawkeyes first opportunity came when Frazier fouled Murray on a 3-point attempt with 15.9 seconds left. The Iowa forward could have given his team the lead by making all three free throws, but he missed the first two, much to the delight of the Illinois fans, who were positioning themselves to storm the court and the Illini maintained a 73-72 lead.
After Williams made 1-of-2 free throws with 10.6 seconds left to extend the Illinois lead to 74-72, Iowa had one more chance.
Kris Murray, the twin bother of Keegan Murray, got a wide-open 3-point attempt from the corner but his shot rimmed out and the horn sounded as Frazier secured the rebound as fans rushed onto Lou Henson Court.
“In a situation like that, there are multiple options,’’ said Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. “You have to read what the defense does. I thought the extra pass was big time. You just hope your guys made the right read and gives your team a chance.
“We were not shooting a contested, step-back, fadeaway 3 that has no chance. That shot had a chance. It was halfway down. Really pleased with their execution.’’
Next up for both teams in the Big Ten Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Illinois, as the No. 1 seeded team for the fourth time in school history, will play either No. 8 Michigan or No. 9 Indiana in the quarterfinals on Friday. Tipoff is set for 11:30 a.m. (Eastern), 10:30 a.m. (Central).
Iowa, who is seeded No. 5, will play Maryland in the second round on Thursday. That tipoff is tentatively set for 2 p.m. (Eastern), 1 p.m. (Central).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.