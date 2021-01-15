CHAMPAIGN —Adapting to an ever changing landscape has been the plan all year for college basketball teams like the Illinois Fighting Illini.
Early in the season, Illinois had its home game with Tennessee-Martin cancelled because of COVID-19 issues with the Skyhawks program.
After seven successful games played in the Big Ten season, the Fighting Illini had it’s Wednesday contest with the Nebraska Cornhuskers postponed, but that game will be made up at some point this season.
But the change in schedule gave Illinois (9-4 overall, 5-2 in the Big Ten) a little extra time to digest what went wrong in last Sunday’s 66-63 loss at home to Maryland and prepare for today’s 11 a.m. contest at the State Farm Center with the Ohio State Buckeyes, who improved to 10-3 overall and 4-3 in the league after a 81-71 win over Northwestern on Thursday night.
“The postponement threw a little bit of a wrinkle into this week, but adaptability is the key word,’’ said Illinois coach Brad Underwood. “We’ve got some schools in our conference that our testing positive, flexibility and adaptability is something we’re all going to have to identify with this year.’’
Illinois needs a win at home to keep pace with first-place Michigan (6-0).
Ohio State is also looking to stay within the top half of the Big Ten Conference standings and the Buckeyes, who won last year’s matchup with the Illini, feature a potent combination in guard Duane Washington Jr., who averages 15.7 points per game, and forward E.J. Liddell, who averages 13.3 points and 6.7 rebounds a contest. Liddell is a two-time Mr. Basketball in Illinois from Belleville West.
“The Washington kid is playing as well offensively in our conference at the wing spot as anyone. Nobody talks about how good he is,’’ Underwood said. “E.J. Liddell is having a terrific season playing of a small-ball five for them, but very effective.
“And then I’m a huge Kyle Young fan, a guy that just plays with physicality and toughness.’’
Illinois will counter with its own dynamic duo of junior guard Ayo Dosunmu (22.4 points per game) and sophomore center Kofi Cockburn (17.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per contest).
Underwood said that while Cockburn will enjoy a height advantage over the Buckeyes, whose tallest starter is Young at 6-8, they will use their strength against him.
“What they lack in height, they more than make up for with toughness,’’ Underwood said. “They are going to put their knee into Kofi’s backside and force him off of the block.’’
The time off for Illinois gave senior guard Trent Frazier (shoulder) and senior guard Da’Monte Williams (ankle) some additional time to recover from their ailments.
One of the more interesting matchups today will be between Illinois freshman guard Andre Curbelo and Ohio State freshman forward Zed Key.
Curbelo and Key were teammates at Long Island Lutheran High School in New York, as well as teammates on the AAU circuit.
“There will be a lot of emotions to see him again. I haven’t seen him ever since we graduated and I left to come here,” Curbelo said. “Hopefully we can chat a little bit, even if it is just for a few minutes. I am really proud of him. He’s like a brother to me and I have a lot of love for him.”
Both players are playing key roles for their respective teams. Curbelo is averaging 9.3 points and 4.6 assists per game for the Illini, while Key, a 6-8 forward, is averaging 6.9 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest for the Buckeyes.
Curbelo admitted on Friday that they had discussed the idea of attending the same school in college, but it didn’t come to fruitation.
“At the end of the day, he’s got to do what’s best for him and I’ve got to do what’s best for me,’’ Curbelo said. “Once we step on the court and the ref throws the ball up, he will be any enemy to me.
“I have a lot of love for him, but we are going to go out there and compete.’’
Today’s game is set for 11 a.m. tipoff and the game can be seen on FOX. The game can also be heard on the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network including Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1
