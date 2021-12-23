ST. LOUIS — For the first time in four years, the Braggin' Rights trophy made its way back to Champaign as the Illinois Fighting Illini defeated the Missouri Tigers 88-63 before 14,953 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
Illinois junior center Kofi Cockburn, who had his 35th career double-double with game-highs in points (25) and rebounds (14), actually got to grab the trophy for the first time in his career, while seniors Trent Frazier (15 points) and Da'Monte Williams were back on the winning side after enduring three straight losses.
The Fighting Illini (9-3) had another excellent shooting game as they knocked down 12-of-25 from 3-point range. It was their sixth straight game with double-digit 3-pointers.
Senior guard Alfonso Plummer, a transfer from Utah, continued his hot streak with his eight straight double-digit scoring output. Plummer finished 22 points in the victory.
Jarron Coleman came off the bench to lead Missouri with 16, while Javon Pickett, a former Illinois recruit, had just 3 points on 1-of-8 shooting.
The Fighting Illini will take few days off for Christmas with most players going home for the holiday. Up next for Illinois is its final regular season non-conference contest on Dec. 29 against Florida A&M at the State Farm Center.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
At Enterprise Center, St. Louis
Illinois 88, Missouri 63
Missouri (63) — Trevon Brazile 3-6 4-6 11, Kobe Brown 5-16 2-2 13, Anton Brookshire 1-2 2-2 5, Javon Pickett 1-8 0-0 3, DaJuan Gordon 3-6 1-1 8, Jarron Coleman 7-9 1-1 16, Ronnie DeGray III 1-3 1-1 3, Amari Davis 1-7 0-0 2, Yaya Keita 0-2 0-0 0, Jordan Wilmore 0-0 0-0 0, Kaleb Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Sean Durugordon 1-4 0-0 2. Totals: 23-63 11-13 63.
Illinois (88) — Jacob Grandison 3-7 0-0 9, Kofi Cockburn 9-15 7-10 25, Trent Frazier 6-10 0-0 15, Alfonso Plummer 8-12 3-4 22, Da'Monte Williams 1-3 0-0 3, Omar Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Coleman Hawkins 2-4 0-0 5, Brandin Podziemski 3-3 0-0 7, Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk 0-0 0-0 0, Luke Goode 0-2 0-0 0, RJ Melendez 1-1 0-1 2, Brandon Lieb 0-0 0-0 0, Connor Serven 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 33-58 10-15 88.
Missouri `26 `37 `— `63
Illinois `40 `48 `— `88
3-pointers — Missouri 6-23 (Brazile 1-4, Brown 1-7, Brookshire 1-1, Pickett 1-2, Gordon 1-3, Coleman 1-2, DeGray 0-1, Davis 0-1, Keita 0-1, Durugordon 0-1). Illinois 12-25 (Grandison 3-5, Frazier 3-7, Plummer 3-5, Williams 1-2, Hawkins 1-3, Podziemski 1-1, Goode 0-2). Rebounds — Missouri 27 (Brown 7, Brazile 5, Pickett 3, Gordon 3, Keita 3, Coleman 2, Brookshire 1, DeGray 1, Davis 1, Durugordon 1). Illinois 39 (Cockburn 14, Grandison 4, Hawkins 4, Plummer 3, Williams 3, Podziemski 3, Frazier 2, Melendez 2, Lieb 1, TEAM 2). Assists — Missouri 6 (Brown 1, Brookshire 1, Pickett 1, Gordon 1, Davis 1, Keita 1). Illinois 20 (Grandison 6, Frazier 3, Plummer 3, Williams 3, Hawkins 2, Cockburn 1, Bosmans-Verdonk 1, Melendez 1). Turnovers — Missouri 12 (Gordon 4, Brazile 2, Brown 2, Davis 2, Pickett 1, Coleman 1). Illinois 15 (Plummer 3, Grandison 2, Cockburn 2, Payne 2, Hawkins 2, Williams 1, Melendez 1, Lieb 1). Steals — Missouri 8 (Brown 2, DeGray 2, Keita 2, Coleman 1, Davis 1). Illinois 6 (Cockburn 2, Frazier 1, Plummer 1, Williams 1, Hawkins 1). Blocks — Missouri 6 (Brazile 6). Total fouls — Missouri 17, Illinois 15. Fouled out — none. Officials — Courtney Green, Brian Dorsey and Owen Shortt. Attendance — 14,953.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.