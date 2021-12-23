ST. LOUIS — Illinois super seniors Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams had Wednesday’s Braggin’ Rights game with Missouri highlighted on their schedule.
Frazier and Williams, who were part of an Illinois team that beat Missouri 70-64 on Dec. 23, 2017 in St. Louis, had watched the Tigers celebrate with trophy for the past three seasons.
“Me and Monte had a talk before this game. This was one of those asterisk games on our schedule,’’ said Frazier. “We had to bring it back to Champaign this year. This was our last time, our last opportunity to bring the trophy back.’’
And just like the Arizona game, Frazier went on a “heater” as the guard from Wellington, Fla., scored 13 straight points to this time lead the Fighting Illini to an 88-63 victory over the Tigers before 14,953 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
“The recent years have been tough, but I thought tonight, we did a great job,’’ Frazier said. “They threw some punches, but we responded well.’’
Did that include his own personal 13-1 run that spanned from the end of the first half to the opening minutes of the second half allowing Illinois to extend its lead to 47-26?
“I tend to go on those heaters, where I don’t feel like I’m going to miss a shot,’’ admitted Frazier, who finished with 15 points as he had two possible 3-pointers overturned to 2-point baskets at the start of the second half. “Teams are trying force me out, but I get those open looks because of my teammates and the screens set by guys like Jacob (Grandison) and Kofi (Cockburn).’’
Speaking of Cockburn, the 7-foot center had his fifth straight double-double and the 35th of his career with game-highs in points (25) and rebounds (14).
Wednesday night was the first time that he got to hold the Braggin’ Rights trophy, and he carried it into the postgame press conference.
“I can remember climbing on the bus back to Champaign the last two years. It was a horrible ride, thinking of what you could have done differently,’’ Cockburn said. “I’m way more happy this year. I think I will also have a happy flight home to see my family.’’
Cockburn definitely left a lasting impression on the annual rivalry game with a number of rim-rocking slam dunks, especially his one-handed, flying down the lane slam in the second half.
“Oh hell yes. I do every day. I’m in awe,’’ said Illinois coach Brad Underwood, when asked if he gets to enjoy Cockburn’s dominance. “Everyone sees his power and his aggression — an almost violence toward the basket. But how athletic was that dunk?
“He does something every day that you just go, ‘I’m glad he is on our team, because no one else can do that.’”
What did Cockburn think of that dunk?
“It was incredible,’’ he said. “There is going to be a lot more of those.’’
If that’s the case, it’s good news for Illinois and a warning for future opponents.
But, how did Cockburn score a game-high 25 when Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin seemingly had two defenders guarding the All-American center from Kingston, Jamaica?
“When you have guys like Trent and (Alfonso) Plummer knocking down 3s, it makes it hard for them to double,’’ said Cockburn, who dished out his 10th assist in nine games. “Now, I’m more focus on like, being alert and making my move faster. It’s about making the right play, and don’t force up a bad shot.’’
Frazier and Plummer along with senior Jacob Grandison were 9-of-17 from behind the 3-point arc against Missouri as Illinois (9-3) finished with 12 made 3-pointers — it’s the sixth straight game with double-digit treys for the Illini.
“Our identity is defending, rebounding and playing hard,” said Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin, whose own team was just 6-of-23 behind the arc. “Your offense comes and goes. If you defend, rebound and play as hard as you can play, you give yourself a chance to win games. But you want to see 3-point shots go. It’s very important. It probably would have been a different game if some of those shots go. If they don’t, it continues to put so much pressure on your defense.”
And it didn’t help that Illinois won the rebounding battle 39-37.
“We out toughen them, only giving them one shot,’’ said Cockburn, who had 11 defensive rebounds of his 14. “We knew we would win this game if we played really good defense.’’
Plummer joined Cockburn and Frazier in double digits with 22 points, it was his eight straight game in double figures.
Jarron Coleman led Missouri with 16 points off the bench. Kobe Brown scored 13, but he made just 5 of 17 shots, including 1 of 7 from distance. Trevon Brazile scored 11.
The Fighting Illini will take few days off for Christmas with most players going home for the holiday. Up next for Illinois is its final regular season non-conference contest on Dec. 29 against Florida A&M at the State Farm Center.
