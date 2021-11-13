CHAMPAIGN — Arkansas State assistant coach Brent Crews kept reminding his guards that Illinois sophomore guard Andre Curbelo was a passer only and that he couldn't shoot.
Curbelo, hearing every word, took exception.
Over the next few minutes, the conversation between the Arkansas State bench and Curbelo became a little intense, so when the 6-foot-1 sophomore guard scored on layup with 6 minutes, 34 seconds left in the first half, he blew them a kiss.
Curbelo was immediately assessed a technical foul and after Marquis Eaton hit the two free throws, Illinois coach Brad Underwood got a technical, which resulted in two more free throws for Eaton.
Arkansas State, which had trailed by as much 14 in the game's first 14 minutes, had pulled with 30-24.
But that was as close as the Red Wolves would get on Friday night at the State Farm Center. Illinois closed the first half with an 18-2 run as the Fighting Illini cruised to a 92-53 victory.
"When you are going to come here, talking Spanish, cursing me, talking about my mom, my family and everything — I'm not going to let that go too far,'' said Curbelo, who was back in the Illinois lineup after missing Tuesday's opener while dealing with a concussion. "Instead of talking trash, I made that layup and blew them a kiss.
"If they want to talk, let them talk, I'm just going to play my game.''
Underwood admitted that he got his technical for "standing up for my guy.''
"I'm going to stick up for my guy when I think he is right,'' Underwood added.
But Andre, what about their assertion that you are a passer only and can't shoot?
"I didn't take too many shots,'' he said. "I just took what they were giving me.''
Curbelo didn't need to shoot the ball very much as he dished out a game-high seven assists in just 21 minutes, to go along with eight points, four rebounds and two steals.
Illinois (2-0) also got senior guard Trent Frazier back from his shoulder problems that had sidelined him. Frazier finished with 12 points, four rebounds and two steals, while his tenacious defense held Arkansas State guards Desi Sills and Eaton to 8-of-27 shooting.
"I thought is was a little bit of a relief,'' said sophomore Coleman Hawkins, who had his first career double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds. "Last game, Da'Monte (Williams) did a great job bring the ball up, but it was less pressure having Curbelo and Frazier bring the ball up and the way they guard. I love having them out there.
"Belo does his thing on offense. Trent does his thing on defense.''
Hawkins acknowledged that the Illini turned up their games when Curbelo was engaged with the Arkansas State bench.
The sophomore forward had seven points, four rebounds, a blocked shot and he drew three fouls during his team's 18-2 run to end the first half.
"I thought Coleman Hawkins had as good of a spurt in the first half with effort plays as I've seen,'' Underwood said. "One of the things that I pay a lot of attention to are fouls drawn. He drew 10 fouls tonight. That is a sign of tremendous effort and activity.''
In his first two games, Hawkins is averaging 15.0 points and 10.0 rebounds a game for the 11th-rated Illini.
"I've always been very positive about Coleman. I said it all summer that I think he is ready to take that next step,'' Underwood said. "I think we are starting to see that. Now, he has another step to take. That will be doing it against high-level dudes and legit size — Marquette has that.''
And that is the next game on the Illini schedule.
Illinois will play Marquette at 6 p.m. on Monday as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games. The game will be shown on FS1 and it can be heard on the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network including Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.