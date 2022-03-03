CHAMPAIGN — Conference titles are important, but the true measure of a college basketball team is determined in the NCAA Tournament.
Illinois junior center Kofi Cockburn admitted that one of the main reasons he came back to the Fighting Illini this season.
“I came back to take my team to the Final Four or further,’’ said Cockburn on Wednesday. “That is a huge dream for every athlete.
“It’s about finishing the season strong and getting into that postseason mindset of where it’s all or nothing.’’
A year ago, the Fighting Illini had a great start in the month of March, winning the Big Ten Conference Tournament, but a week later, their season ended with a loss to Loyola of Chicago in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
“Last year, we put so much emphasis on the Big Ten Tournament because we felt that we got slighted. This year, it’s the Final Four. We are having those talks,’’ Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “You have to think it. You have to believe it. You have to dream it.’’
That’s why neither Cockburn nor Underwood talked much about winning the Big Ten regular season title before tonight’s game with Penn State.
The 20th-rated Fighting Illini (20-8 overall, 13-5 in the Big Ten) still have an outside chance at sharing the title with Badgers (15-4 in the Big Ten), but admittedly, they are looking at their long term goals.
“I think the biggest thing is getting back to the tournament,’’ Underwood said. “You look at the elite programs in the country, at some point, you get beat in the tournament.
“We are playing this last week of the year for an opportunity.’’
Actually, not bad for a team that has dealt with a number of injuries to key players.
“It hasn’t been easy, and yet, we are right where we need to be,’’ Underwood said. “March is here and we control everything we can control.’’
The Illini have also learned from it’s bitter experience from last year.
“We thought it was going to happen, that we were just going to win game in the tournament,’’ Underwood said. “It doesn’t work like that. We have to be better than that and we will be.’’
Both Cockburn and Underwood acknowledged that winning the Big Ten Conference Tournament Title was a huge accomplishment and the team just didn’t regain it’s edge in the NCAA Tournament.
“We didn’t have the same approach,’’ Cockburn said.
With that in mind, Underwood said that the Illini are taking a different mindset to this season.
“Do we want to Big Ten Tournament? Absolutely. But, we have to control our own destiny,’’ he said. “We have to get there (NCAA Tournament) and play with our hair on fire, excited and not drained. We have to be more excited.’’
After Sunday’s 93-85 victory over Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Underwood believes that his team is putting together the pieces for a deep March run.
“I felt really good about the way we played especially on the offensive side of things,’’ Underwood said. “It was the first time we had a good balance inside-outside and with ball screens.
“I hope that can be a positive moving forward.’’
While the Illinois is thinking about the NCAA Tournament, the Penn State Nittany Lions are just thinking about a winning record as they fell to 12-14 overall and 7-11 in the Big Ten after a 93-70 loss to Nebraska on Sunday.
Ironically, this is the first meeting between Illinois and Penn State and it comes in the second to last game of the regular season.
“Playing a team this late in March, for the first time, is a bit different,’’ Underwood said. “Penn State is a very good offensive team. They run a lot of 5-out stuff.’’
Leading the way for the Nittany Lions is transfer guard Jalen Pickett, the 6-foot-4 senior averages 12.8 points per game. Also averaging double digits for Penn State is Seth Lundy (12.3), Sam Sessoms (11.6) and John Harrar (10.6).
Harrar is also averaging 10.2 rebounds per contest, which should make the matchup with Cockburn, who averages 21.5 points and 10.7 rebounds a game, one of the more intriguing portions of this game.
Tonight’s game is set for a 6 p.m. tipoff. The game can be seen on Fox Sports 1, while it can be heard on the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network including Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.