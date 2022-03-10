INDIANAPOLIS — The Illinois Fighting Illini entered last year’s Big Ten Tournament with something to prove.
Upset about the Michigan Wolverines being named the regular-season champions, based on winning percentage instead of total victories, Illinois fought its way to a tournament title with a 91-88 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes.
This season, Illinois claimed a share of the regular-season title with an 74-72 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, along with a Nebraska 73-72 win over Wisconsin on the final day of the regular-season.
So, will the Fighting Illini (22-8 overall, 15-5 in the Big Ten) have the same chip on their shoulder this time around?
“They are two different seasons,’’ said Illinois super senior guard Trent Frazier. “I think we have to have the edge going into tournament. We have been in a lot of dogfights late in the season. We have to have the mindset going into this tournament where we are playing with a title on our back and everyone wants to get it.
“We have to be mentally focused and hungry in every game.’’
But, earlier this season, Illinois coach Brad Underwood admitted that his team might have been a little too hyped for the Big Ten Tournament and it cost them in the NCAA Tournament the next week.
Does the coach still feel that way as he prepares for this year’s conference tournament?
“We are trying to be even keeled. We are trying to have the mindset that we are playing a really good team and we have to what we do, which is play really hard,’’ said Underwood, admitting his team will always play to win. “I’d love to put back-to-back on something. We are never going to not play hard.’’
And Underwood added that this is different for several reasons.
“Experience helps,’’ he said referring to super seniors Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams along with junior Kofi Cockburn. “Those guys know what a bad feeling that was last year. They don’t deny that we had a bad practice right before the NCAA Tournament. We addressed that during the summer. That’s why we are taking a more even-keeled approach.
“This year is also different, because we’ve actually been able to celebrate (like Sunday’s win over Iowa). Last year, we were stuck in quarantine. We’ve been able to celebrate and put it to bed.’’
Frazier admitted that Illinois has already turned the page.
“It’s a new season,’’ he said. “That has to be our mindset. When we get back into the gym, our mindset has to be, we can’t lose no more games. Being vets we have to set a tone and energy and mentally prepared for what is ahead of us. Being mentally focused.’’
And also couldn’t three straight wins in the conference tournament help the Illini seed in the NCAA Tournament?
“If that helps seeding, great,’’ he said. “I have to think there is only so high we can go at this point in the season.’’
That’s probably true as there is a group of 8-10 teams that have been consistently rated high in NCAA Tournament projections.
And while we are talking about the NCAA Tournament, the first opponent in the conference tournament for Illinois will be either the Michigan Wolverines (17-13 overall) or the Indiana Hoosiers (18-12). Those two teams will play at 11:30 a.m. (Eastern) or 10:30 a.m. (Central) today with the winner advancing to play the Illini at the same time on Friday.
Both Michigan and Indiana are on the proverbial NCAA Tournament bubble, needing wins to possibly secure a berth.
So, does Illinois have a preference?
“There are no easy games,’’ Underwood said. “We will figure out who we play and hopefully, we will show up and play our tails off.’’
Illinois might be without senior forward Jacob Grandison for the Big Ten Tournament. Grandison missed the game with Iowa with his right arm in a sling.
Underwood would not officially rule him as being out, saying “he was in practice, but we are not going to doing to do anything to jeopardize him. We want him to be available in the NCAA Tournament.’’
Friday’s game will be shown on the Big Ten Network and it can be heard locally on the Busey Bank Illini Network, including Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
