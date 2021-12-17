CHAMPAIGN — Illinois basketball coach admitted on Friday that he hates losing more than he enjoys winning.
That was never more evident that last Saturday when the Fighting Illini lost a hard-fought contest to the Arizona Wildcats 83-79.
“Put it in all caps SOFTNESS, SOFTNESS,’’ said an emphatic Underwood. “Have you ever known my teams to be that? And I have a hard time with that. When people are taking your ball and when we are not gritty enough to get a stop against a really good player when we needed to — that’s something I have to get right.
“It’s not one individual, it’s not one guy. Trent (Frazier) is tougher than heck. Da’Monte (Williams) is really tough. You have to have five other guys that are tough. You have to demand it. We haven’t consistently done that enough.’’
So with a week between games, Illinois (7-3 overall) had plenty of time to make improvements while also taking its final exams.
"We've had a good week of practice. We have gotten better this week,'' Underwood said. "We have really tried to focus on the defensive end.''
How much improvement the Fighting Illini made this week will probably not be completely known for a few weeks, but today's opponent, St. Francis (Pa.), will get a first-hand look when the Red Flash takes on the Fighting Illini in a noon tipoff at the State Farm Center.
"St. Francis is a very, very good offensive team and they are an old team,'' Underwood said. "They have very big, physical guards that can get downhill and score it.''
Senior Ramir Dixon-Conover, a 6-foot-3 guard from Newark, N.J., is one of four players averaging double figures for St. Francis, which averages 78.7 points per game.
"Offensively, they are a very good basketball team that will challenge our stuff,'' said Underwood, who admitted this week dedicated to practice and finals is just what the Fighting Illini needed.
"This is the first week in a long time that we could stack days on top of each other,'' he said. "It's been very competitive and very intense. Accountability was demanded and I think it's helped us refocus in those certain areas we needed improvement.
"It was a lot of fundamental work. We spent more time with our defensive shell drill than we have in the last three weeks.''
Another key factor this week is that Illinois has had everyone practicing with the exception of Andre Curbelo and Austin Hutcherson.
Curbelo remains out with an undisclosed ailment, while Hutcherson will miss the rest of the season with a sports hernia.
"It's a process,'' Underwood said of Curbelo's situation. "We are not going to just snap our fingers and he's back. When they give us the go-ahead, than we will move forward.''
Illinois will honor its 2001 and 2002 Big Ten Championship teams on Saturday. Several of the players from those teams will be back in town for the reunion celebration including Cory Bradford, who was one of three players to speak to the team on Friday.
"Not every program has a tradition like this,'' said Underwood, who was an assistant at Western Illinois during those seasons. "Those guys ooze orange and blue and that chemistry built great bonds and brought those guys together.
"I want our guys to see them and I hope that we are bringing them back in 20 years to celebrate a Big Ten Championship.''
Today's game will be shown on the Big Ten Network, while it can also be heard on the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network, including Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.