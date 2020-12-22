CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema was your typical kid growing up on a farm in Northwestern Illinois.
He played football for the Prophetstown Prophets, a Class 2A school about 35 minutes from the Quad-Cities, that went 6-4 in his senior season.
But he had much bigger plans and Bielema detailed those in a letter back in the third grade.
“I wanted to play at the University of Illinois, win three Heisman Trophies and then play middle linebacker for the Chicago Bears,’’ said Bielema of his letter when he was introduced on Monday as the new head coach for the University of Illinois.
But like most plans for a grade-school student, they changed quite a bit during his journey.
Bielema walked-on and played at the University of Iowa. He only lasted about a week in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks before entering the coaching ranks. After stops at Iowa, Kansas State, Wisconsin and Arkansas in the collegiate ranks, followed by stints with the New England Patriots and most recently with the New York Giants in the NFL, Bielema is coming home.
“Illinois and the Big Ten is home for me, and I can’t be any more excited about the opportunity in front of me with the Fighting Illini,’’ said Bielema, who has a career record of 97-58 in 12 collegiate seasons, including 68-24 in nine years at Wisconsin. “We want to build a program that makes Illini Nation proud and regain the passion that I’ve seen when Illinois wins. We want the young men playing football in the state of Illinois from Freeport to Cairo and from Quincy to Danville dreaming of wearing the Orange and Blue and playing at Memorial Stadium. I look forward to re-connecting with the high school coaches around the state, making it clear we intend to keep our players home.
“We will build an outstanding staff for both player development and recruiting. The University of Illinois has incredible facilities and is known as one of the world’s outstanding academic institutions. We will hold the young men on our team responsible both on and off the field while coaching them to be champions in life.’’
Illinois Director of Athletics Josh Whitman acknowledged that he didn’t start his search with the idea of hiring a coach with ties to Illinois.
Instead he studied successful programs in the Midwest like Iowa, Kansas State and Wisconsin as well as those nationally. What he discovered was that leadership and confidence were two traits that Illinois needed in its next coach, specifically a coach that would fight through adversity, bring an identity to the program and get the most from his players and coaches.
“It’s important to find people who aren’t looking for their next big job,’’ Whitman said. “We aren’t trying to find people who just want to be a coach in the Big Ten. We’re trying to find somebody who wants to be a coach at the University of Illinois, who wants to lead the Fighting Illini football program — and that was evident in my first conversation with Bret.’’
Bielema developed his coaching philosophies from working with coaches Hayden Fry and Kirk Ferentz at Iowa, and then he spent two seasons with Bill Snyder at Kansas State. Next, he worked with Barry Alvarez at Wisconsin, eventually taking the reigns of the Badger program where he won three Big Ten Championships.
“Bret Bielema is a proven winner,’’ said Whitman. “With three Big Ten championships to his credit, few coaches can match his familiarity with, and success within, the Big Ten Conference. In our conversations, it became clear to me that he is a life-long learner who is continually looking to grow and improve, and he has enjoyed unrivaled mentorship from some of the game’s most distinguished coaches, including Hayden Fry, Kirk Ferentz, Bill Snyder, Barry Alvarez and Bill Belichick — all of current or future Hall of Famers.’’
But, the one thing that Bielema learned before he even thought about being a football coach came from working on his family’s hog farm.
“Something I learned from my dad (Arnie Bielema) on the farm: Do something right so you don’t have to do it again,’’ said Bielema, who became emotional at times talking about his family and his hometown. “It means the world to me to be from this state, to be from Prophetstown.’’
And while he needed his GPS to get to his new office in the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center on Monday, Bielema knows the landscape and he enjoyed dealing with the state-wide media.
“To be quite honest, it’s gratifying to hear all these questions come in from throughout the state,’’ Bielema said. “I know where Decatur is. I know where all of these towns are that are going to make up the roster of our football team. That means everything to me. I’ve never had that advantage before.’’
Illinois signed Bielema to a six-year contract with an annual salary of $4.2 million.
He replaces Lovie Smith, who went 17-39 in five seasons with the Fighting Illini.
