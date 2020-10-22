CHAMPAIGN — Athletics are just part of the educational process at the University of Illinois, along with the classroom.
But as Josh Whitman, the athletics director at Illinois, pointed out on Thursday, "much of this education occurs outside the four walls of the classroom as our student-athletes learn to interact with, and influence, the world around them.''
This year, like many college programs around the country, the Fighting Illini student-athletes have been very active, promoting social justice awareness.
That will continue on Friday night with the Illinois football team, who will replace the traditional orange and blue Block I helmet decal with a black Block I for the opener at Wisconsin. The helmets for all games this season will have a small decal on the back of the helmets with a black fist along with a message on the rear bumpers. Illinois player chose from the following messages: Black Lives Matter, I Fight Against Racism, Together, Equality or United.
"We wanted to show that we are aware of what's happening in our country right now,'' said senior cornerback Nate Hobbs. "We're willing to take a stand, not as one, but as a unit.''
Senior linebacker Milo Eifler added, "having the Black I on our helmets for the first game is a symbol of unity and that this team stands for the Black Lives Matter movement.''
"What's understood doesn't need to be explained, but there are still problems out in this world with racism and unity,'' said senior defensive lineman Jamal Woods. "We are trying to bring awareness to our communities to get people to do the right things.''
Hobbs and senior offensive lineman Kendrick Green organized a peaceful march on Aug. 31 that attracted student-athletes for numerous sports along with members of the athletic department including Whitman, football coach Lovie Smith, basketball coach Brad Underwood and other coaches. Instead of practicing that day, they marched from Memorial Stadium to the downtown police station in Champaign.
"To see our players come together in support of their teammates has been extremely rewarding and speaks to the culture we are trying to create in our locker room,'' Smith said. "Our team’s leaders did exactly what we expect them to do, which was to bring their teammates together around a common voice and message.''
Whitman said the primary mission at Illinois is to educate the men and women who choose to join our program.
"I am proud they continue to wrestle with the hard issues facing our society and to use their platform for positive change,'' Whitman added. "We remain steadfast in supporting their efforts, on the field and off, and I hope others will do the same.''
Whitman added that these initiatives are not supportive of any particular organization, but a belief in equality for all individuals.
The modifications to the helmet began with the team's leadership council compiling a list of different ways to express support for social change. The team brought their ideas forward to Smith and Whitman, both of who supported the modifications.
