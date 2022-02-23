CHAMPAIGN — Despite Big Ten road losses at Purdue and Rutgers, the Illinois Fighting Illini still find themselves in control of the Big Ten regular season title hopes thanks in large part to last Saturday’s 79-74 win at Michigan State.
Illinois, 19-7 overall and 12-4 in the Big Ten, will now end the season with three of its final four league games at the State Farm Center beginning with tonight’s 8 o’clock clash with the Ohio State Buckeyes.
If the Fighting Illini can win its final four games, they can do no worse than a tie for a Big Ten title as they are currently tied with Purdue (13-4) and Wisconsin (12-4) in the loss column heading into Wednesday’s games.
“It’s a great opportunity,’’ said Illinois senior forward Jacob Grandison. “You don’t always get to have your destiny in your hands the way we do. It’s about the little things, not taking any moment for granted.’’
Illinois has put itself in this position because of road victories at Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Indiana and Michigan State this season.
So, what have those road victories taught the Illini?
“We have to play the same way,’’ Grandison said. “If we come out with energy. I know the State Farm Center will be loud and the Illini Nation will have a lot of energy.’’
It’s an atmosphere that Illinois has faced in its last three road games.
“We can keep having our fans be like what we have seen the last three road games — West Lafayette, Rutgers and East Lansing — I like our chances a lot,’’ said Illinois coach Brad Underwood. “We play off that energy. No matter where we play, we have to show up and play the game.’’
Tonight’s game in Champaign is already sold out as it’s an Orange Out presented by Gameday Spirit. The game, which is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m., will be televised by Fox Sports 1 and it can be heard on the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network, including Danville stations WDNL-FM 102.1 and WDAN-AM 1490.
“We are getting a very, very talented Ohio State team,’’ Underwood said. “One that may have some of the best offensive players in our league. They probably have the best freshman in our league (Malaki Branham) and maybe one of the best players in the league (E.J. Liddell) when it comes to NBA Draft status.
“They do a lot of things really well.’’
And it’s not like this Ohio State is unknown to Illinois.
While the Buckeyes and the Illini are seeing each other for their only scheduled regular-season meeting on Thursday, the two teams saw each other three times in a span of three months last season.
Illinois took two out of three, including the most important matchup — a 91-88 victory in the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game last March in Indianapolis.
“(Ohio State coach) Chris (Holtman) has had unbelievable offensive teams there,’’ said Underwood as the Buckeyes average 74.2 points per game.
Leading the way for Ohio State is junior forward E.J. Liddell.
The former Belleville West standout, who was Mr. Basketball in Illinois, averages 19.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
While freshman Malaki Branham, a 6-5 guard from St. Vincent-St. Mary’s (the alma mater of LeBron James), is next at 11.8 points, but in Big Ten play, he is averaging 15.0.
“Branham gets downhill. The ball is in his hands. They are setting a ton of ball screens with him and playing out of them,’’ Underwood said. “E.J. is pop threat and he is a post threat.
“It’s a nice luxury to have when you have guys that are versatile. Branham puts them over the top from that standpoint.’’
This week isn’t the first or last time that we heard Underwood talk about an opposing team having a Big Ten Player of the Year candidate. Other guys that have been included in that group this year were Keegan Murray of Iowa, Johnny Davis of Wisconsin, Jayden Ivey or Purdue, Trayce Jackson-Davis of Indiana and of course, Underwood believes that his own 7-foot center Kofi Cockburn is in that mix.
“This is the best it’s been in this league since I’ve been here,’’ Underwood said. “They are spread out throughout the league. There is a certain sense of scariness to that. Everyone has guys who can really go out and score, and that’s hard to do because of the defenses in this league are really good.’’
Cockburn continues to lead the Illini in scoring (21.7) and rebounding (11.2). Also averaging double figures for the Illini are guards Alfonso Plummer (14.7) and Trent Frazier (12.4) along with forward Jacob Grandison (10.5).
The Illini will definitely be without freshman guard R.J. Melendez. The native of Puerto Rico, who scored 14 against Northwestern and 10 against Rutgers, had an emergency appendectomy on Tuesday.
Redshirt sophomore forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk is doubtful as he was still in concussion protocol on Wednesday.
