CHAMPAIGN — In the last month, most of the talk around the Illinois men’s basketball program centered around the people that were leaving the program.
Ayo Dosunmu, the Bob Cousy Award winner, Trent Frazier and Giorgi Bezhanishvili announced their intentions to pursue potential professional basketball careers this summer, and freshman guard Adam Miller entered the transfer portal. Sophomore center Kofi Cockburn, who entered the draft process last year before removing his name, still hasn’t announced his intentions.
Reinforcements for Illinois coach Brad Underwood are on their way.
On Wednesday, it was announced that four-star recruits Ramses “RJ” Melendez from Central Pointe Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Fla., and Brandin Podziemski from St. John’s Northwestern Academies in Delafield, Wis., have signed National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Illinois, while Omar Payne from Montverde Academy in Florida would be joining the Fighting Illini as a transfer from Florida.
“Good day for Illini basketball,’’ Underwood said. “We are excited to announce a couple guys that we have had targeted as part of our recruiting process. We are also announcing the addition of Omar Payne.’’
Melendez and Podziemski join Luke Goode from Fort Wayne Homestead in the 2021 recruiting class, which currently ranks fourth in the Big Ten and No. 27 nationally by 247Sports Composite.
Melendez is a 6-foot-7, 195-pound wing originally from Puerto Rico, who averaged 24.3 points, 6.1 rebounds. 3.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 2.3 blocks while leading the White Tigers to a 33-7 record. He named the Player of the Year in the Sunshine Independent Athletic Association and first-team all-SIAA.
“RJ is a wing who has great size and terrific athleticism,’’ Underwood said. “He has developed throughout his high school career, and yet, it still feels as through he’s just scratching the surface. He fits our pace system on the perimeter with his skill and ability to shoot it and pass it. RJ has an outstanding future ahead of him.’’
Podziemski is a 6-5, 190-pound guard from Muskego, Wis. and he was named the 2021 Mr. Basketball by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. During his senior season, Podziemski averaged 35.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 4.0 steals per game while leading his team to a 21-7 record. Podziemski is a three-time Division 3 all-state selection in Wisconsin and he finished with 2,154 career points.
“Brandin is an elite shooter with unlimited range who has a proven ability to score in so many different ways,’’ Underwood said. “He is wired to score and fits exactly what we’ve been looking for in this class by addition tremendous shooting and size to our perimeter. Brandin is also an outstanding student who will excel at the University of Illinois.’’
Payne is a 6-10, 230-pound forward with a 7-foot, 5.5-inch wingspan. He played the last two seasons at Florida and this past season, he averaged 3.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. Additionally, Payne was second on the Gators with 29 blocked shots, including a career-high five on Jan. 19 against Tennessee.
“We are excited to have Omar join our program,’’ Underwood said. “This young man has unlimited potential. He has already established himself as a tremendous defender at this level with his athleticism and length. He is also elite in ball screens and fits our system as a big who will excel in the pick-and-role with the ability to expand his offensive game as well.’’
Payne was a top-50 recruit in the 2019 class coming out of Montverde, Fla.
