FEDERAL PROSPECTS HOCKEY LEAGUE All Times Central East Division

Team W L OTW OTL Pts

Danbury 28 11 2 3 91

Elmira 26 13 3 3 87

Watertown 22 18 3 2 74

Mentor 14 28 0 3 45

Delaware 11 30 0 1 34

West Division

Team W L OTW OTL Pts

Carolina 31 6 2 4 101

Port Huron 25 14 4 0 83

Danville 23 17 2 3 76

Columbus 18 19 5 1 65

Battle Creek 1 43 0 1 4

Friday, Feb. 28

Delaware 13, Battle Creek 2

Elmira 6, Danville 4

Watertown 2, Carolina 1, SO

Columbus 3, Danbury 2

Port Huron 7, Mentor 4

Saturday, Feb. 29

Danbury 4, Columbus 2

Port Huron 7, Mentor 3

Delaware 5, Battle Creek 0

Carolina 9, Watertown 6

Sunday, March 1

Delaware 4, Battle Creek 1

Columbus 5, Danbury 3

Danville 7, Mentor 2

Thursday, March 5

Mentor at Elmira, 6:05 p.m.

Friday, March 6

Mentor at Elmira, 6:05 p.m.

Danville at Danbury, 6:20 p.m.

Port Huron at Watertown, 6:30 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 6:35 p.m.

Delaware at Battle Creek, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

Carolina at Columbus, 5:05 p.m.

Danville at Danbury, 6 p.m.

Port Huron at Watertown, 6:30 p.m.

Delaware at Battle Creek, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, March 8

Port Huron at Battle Creek, 11:35 a.m.

Delaware at Mentor, 2:30 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 3 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you