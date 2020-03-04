FEDERAL PROSPECTS HOCKEY LEAGUE All Times Central East Division
Team W L OTW OTL Pts
Danbury 28 11 2 3 91
Elmira 26 13 3 3 87
Watertown 22 18 3 2 74
Mentor 14 28 0 3 45
Delaware 11 30 0 1 34
West Division
Team W L OTW OTL Pts
Carolina 31 6 2 4 101
Port Huron 25 14 4 0 83
Danville 23 17 2 3 76
Columbus 18 19 5 1 65
Battle Creek 1 43 0 1 4
Friday, Feb. 28
Delaware 13, Battle Creek 2
Elmira 6, Danville 4
Watertown 2, Carolina 1, SO
Columbus 3, Danbury 2
Port Huron 7, Mentor 4
Saturday, Feb. 29
Danbury 4, Columbus 2
Port Huron 7, Mentor 3
Delaware 5, Battle Creek 0
Carolina 9, Watertown 6
Sunday, March 1
Delaware 4, Battle Creek 1
Columbus 5, Danbury 3
Danville 7, Mentor 2
Thursday, March 5
Mentor at Elmira, 6:05 p.m.
Friday, March 6
Mentor at Elmira, 6:05 p.m.
Danville at Danbury, 6:20 p.m.
Port Huron at Watertown, 6:30 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 6:35 p.m.
Delaware at Battle Creek, 6:35 p.m.
Saturday, March 7
Carolina at Columbus, 5:05 p.m.
Danville at Danbury, 6 p.m.
Port Huron at Watertown, 6:30 p.m.
Delaware at Battle Creek, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday, March 8
Port Huron at Battle Creek, 11:35 a.m.
Delaware at Mentor, 2:30 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 3 p.m.
