SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Linesman Scott Gillespie was named as the first-ever recipient of the Jim Hebermehl Memorial Award on Monday.
The award honors an one-ice official for exhibiting the best type conduct and sportsmanship throughout the season. It is in honor of Jim Hebermehl, an off-ice official from Danville, who displayed a level of sportsmanship, kindness and compassion to all he encountered.
“I am honored and humbled to be the recipient of this award,’’ said Gillespie in an official league release.
Hebermehl was a penalty box attendant for the Danville Dashers. His dedication and love for the game was visible to all those who came in contact with him. Hebermehl, who passed away in 2019, was avidly involved in Danville where he spent his entire life and he taught in the school system for 34 years at South View.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.