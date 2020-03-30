BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Joel Wonder set a goal for 2020.
An Indiana super-fan who lives and breathes Crimson and Cream, Wonder wanted to attend sporting events for all 24 IU teams during the calendar year.
He got to 13, before the sports world came to an abrupt halt more than three weeks ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Now Wonder is passing the time by watching classic IU basketball games on television and even marble races on social media.
“It’s been an adjustment, to say the least,” said Wonder, who lives in Bloomington. “When you kind of base your calendar off of going to IU sporting events and it comes to a crashing halt, then, you know, I don’t know what to do to tell you the truth.”
Wonder is among millions of sports fans throughout the country dealing with the void of no live sporting events for the foreseeable future. He’s enjoyed watching the reruns of Indiana NCAA Tournament games during the Bobby Knight era, even if he knows how the games will end. But he admits it hurts not seeing the Hoosiers return to the NCAA Tournament this year for the first time since 2016, or the Indiana women’s basketball team, which had a chance to make an even deeper March run. One NCAA Tournament simulation had the No. 20 IU women, which handed No. 1 South Carolina its lone loss during the season, reaching the Elite Eight
“I still think I would have been more excited for the girls because they probably would have gone a little father in the tournament,” Wonder said.
John Martin, a lifelong IU fan who was a student when the Hoosiers won their last basketball national title in 1987, misses watching the Hoosiers play and was looking forward to seeing the IU football spring game. But he’s trying to keep things in perspective. Martin, who lives just outside Indianapolis, was in the stands at Bankers Life Fieldhouse for IU’s final game of the season, an 89-64 win over Nebraska, the night before the Big Ten tournament was cancelled.
“It would have been fun to see them play (in the tournament), but when you are dealing with a health crisis, that is something different entirely,” Martin said.
Galen Clavio, an associate professor at IU who heads the school’s Sports Media program, said sports entities have found creative ways to adapt and attract audiences. In addition to rebroadcasting old games, some have taken the next step by engaging in computer-simulated fantasy. With the NHL shut down, Comcast Sports Net in Washington, D.C., is playing out the rest of the Washington Capitals regular season via the EA Sports video game NHL 20, broadcasting hour-long specials for each game.
NASCAR took things one step further, holding a virtual race to replace a scheduled event in Homestead, Fla., using actual drivers. Denny Hamlin won the inaugural eSports 100-lap race, holding off Dale Earnhardt Jr. on a digital version of Homestead-Miami speedway. The race aired on Fox Sports 1 and drew more than 900,000 viewers.
“Simulation-based competition, that’s kind of an outgrowth of eSports in general, and I think it shows that maybe there is some potential there,” Clavio said. “When you combine the infrastructure that’s already there for eSports with brand name people, people that the audience already knows.”
The layoff also has allowed athletes and sports personalities to get creative on social media. Former Purdue and current Saints quarterback Drew Brees recently posted a video of his sons doing a dunk competition on his backyard basketball court. The height of the basket was adjusted to account for his three sons, ages 7 to 11, while New Orleans Pelicans play-by-play man Todd Graffagnini called the action over ESPN’s opening theme to NBA broadcasts.
Fox sports voice and IU grad Joe Buck has provided play-by-play over videos sent to him by fans on social media, ranging from a man grilling chicken wings in his backyard to another person trying to stuff six Oreo cookies in his mouth.
“Social media can be used by athletes, by teams to generate content that’s going to be interesting to audience members anyway, and especially this time, this particular situation, where there’s very little other content out there,” Clavio said. “If you can create content that captures people’s attention, even if it’s not specifically what you do, people are going to appreciate that. People are going to be interested by it.”
Media outlets have tried to satisfy the sports itch of fans through “best of” list stories and offseason personnel stories. The NFL has benefitted by choosing to continue its calendar with free agency despite the shutdown and will hold the NFL draft, as scheduled, from April 23-26. Clavio said deeper dive analysis stories of teams and players following the abrupt halt of hockey and basketball seasons also have been effective.
“The thing that’s been most interesting to me is watching all of the different angles that journalists and commentators have been taking to try to keep the audience interested and engaged, and so far it seems to be working,” Clavio said. “Because people, they want to talk about sports, they want to talk about their favorite teams and they have a lot of time on their hands because there’s not a whole lot else to do.”
