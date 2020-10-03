CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois is offering fans a chance to have their image inside Memorial Stadium this fall for Fighting Illini football.
According to a Big Ten Conference mandate, only families of players and staff members along with working personnel can attend football games this season.
But as seen in other professional and collegiate venues during the Covid-19 Pandemic, Illinois is giving fans an opportunity to have an image of themselves placed in the stands for all four home games.
The cutouts, which are limited to one person and the individual must be in Illinois or neutral apparel, will be placed in the main stands on the east side or the end zones sections.
The three packages available are Prime Seats, which is from Sections 104-106, is $99, the Sideline Seats, which will be sections 101-103 and 107-109, is $77 and the End Zone packages, either Horseshoe of Student Section, is $50.
Those who purchase Fighting Illini Fan Cutouts will be in the drawing for weekly prize packs and an image of the cutout in the stadium will be sent by e-mail to see its placement.
Fans can add a Lovie Smith signature to the cutout for $50, which covers shipping back to the purchaser after the season concludes. The additional money will be donated to the Bobby Roundtree Trust to assist in covering his ongoing medical expenses.
Orders purchased by Oct. 16 will be guaranteed placement for the first home game on Oct. 31 against the Purdue Boilermakers.
For more information or to purchase a cutout go to www.fightingillini.com.
